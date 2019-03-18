Just as it has each of the last five legislative sessions, a bill that would bring religious teen treatment programs under the jurisdiction of state oversight was tabled in committee on Monday, effectively killing the proposal.
House Bill 222, carried by Rep. Zac Perry, D-Hungry Horse, failed to pass the House Judiciary Committee Monday. Rep. Alan Doane, R-Bloomfield, who chairs the committee, said he believed the measure would be challenged in court if it had been signed into law.
Rep. Shane Morigeau, who requested the bill, told the panel on Monday that he didn't care what curriculum was taught at the schools, as long as there was some standard of safety. Additionally, he said he feared schools that face legal scrutiny can simply dive back under the state's radar and rebrand themselves to continue evading oversight.
Last week,Jeff Laszloffy, president of the Montana Family Foundation, came to Helena to oppose the bill, and to tout the successes of the Pinehaven Christian Children's Ranch and School in St. Ignatius. Each legislative session since 2009, the operator and supporters of Pinehaven have opposed the measure, along with Laszloffy.
Rep. Jasmine Krotkov, D-Neihart, said in committee on Monday that the measure shouldn't have made any impact on schools that were operating in good faith.
"If they're not doing anything wrong, what's the problem?" she said.
Robert Larsson, founder at Pinehaven, said last week the bill would force religion out of the program.
"Our purpose is to keep Jesus Christ as the most important part of our ministry and history has proven that any time the government or the state is in charge of those, they will eventually work that out of the program," he said.
The proposal died after failing to pass with an 8-11 vote.