Blackfoot-Clearwater bill returns to Congress

A change of political power in Washington, D.C., has Montana Sen. Jon Tester hopeful of better chances for his Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act.

On Thursday, the Democratic senator re-introduced the bill to give federal wilderness status to 79,000 acres around Seeley Lake. It would also allow new snowmobiling access to about 2,000 acres and mountain-biking trails on about 3,800 acres north of Ovando.

Most of the acreage lies on the fringe of the existing Bob Marshall and Mission Mountains wilderness areas.

“This is not something Washington, D.C. is recommending — it’s something the people of Seeley Lake have gotten together on,” Tester said in an interview on Thursday. “Compromise is not easy, but when you have people with a common goal in mind, you get things like the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act.”

Tester was able to get the bill to a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing last September, but it never made it past Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. It was also opposed by U.S. Forest Service officials, who said the expanded recreation areas might add too much analysis workload to the agency.

