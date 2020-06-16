Budget director blasts legislative auditor over DPHHS claims

In response, DPHHS operations service branch manager Erica Johnstone said the auditors made a series of mistakes or improper calculations to overstate the problem by several orders of magnitude. As a result, even if the feds did order a refund, the state would owe only $13,546 — which in fact it has already paid, Johnstone said.

Johnstone said the problems started when the auditors failed to use all the tools DPHHS used to test compliance before it decided to develop its own test with the state tax records. That would have reduced the potential bad cases from 26 to five. Next, the department is barred by law from using tax records to analyze eligibility, because it gives imprecise impressions of a person’s actual employment status month-to-month. Then the auditors greatly overestimated the dollar amounts the suspected ineligible recipients received, and presumed an equal percentage of the whole program was also taking improper benefits. Early estimates of that total reached $260 million, before being lowered to the $84 million figure.

And finally, Johnstone noted that the federal government rules currently don’t allow for retroactive clawbacks. So even if the state had improperly given away that much money, it shouldn’t show up as a financial liability against other parts of the state government.