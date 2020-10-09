Bullock faces balancing act as COVID-19 spikes

"Where we have challenges isn’t statewide. It’s places where people aren’t following the directives we have in place already," he said in a Thursday interview in Butte with Lee Montana newspapers. I’m not sure what another statewide directive would do when people aren’t following the rules. …

"If I shut down the whole state again, it would devastate a lot of businesses and communities like here in Silver Bow where the local officials are doing a great job and the growth in cases has not been as big,” he said.

It could also devastate his Senate campaign in the three and a half weeks remaining before the election.

“I think he would suffer substantially if he were to impose a statewide mandate. That just wouldn’t be popular at all in Montana,” said Larry Sabato, executive director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics. “ … It absolutely would be a loss for him if he went in another direction. He knows that.”

In the early days of the pandemic in Montana, Bullock scored political points, holding near-daily briefings on different aspects of the state’s response, traveling to Indian reservations — their populations especially vulnerable — for mass surveillance testing, and instituting a phased reopening in May to ease the effects of the shutdown.