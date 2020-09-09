Bullock: No support for state carbon tax

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Steve Bullock said Wednesday he does not support a state carbon tax; nor would he commit Montana to any regional or national policy that imposes carbon pricing.

Bullock’s remarks came as he released the Montana Climate Solutions Plan, a 72-page collection of recommendations formulated over the course of more than a year by a council whose 40 members were drawn from environmental groups, industry, agriculture, nonprofits and more.

The council, whose process included public input, was tasked with finding strategies to deal with climate change. Among other things, its proposals aim for net greenhouse gas neutrality in the electric power sector by 2035, and net zero emissions overall by 2040-2050, Bullock said Wednesday.

“For too long our response to this issue has been curtailed out of a false pretense that dealing with climate will divide our state along east-west, rural-urban and partisan divides,” Bullock wrote in his introduction to the plan.