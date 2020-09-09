Bullock: No support for state carbon tax

Gov. Steve Bullock said Wednesday he does not support a state carbon tax; nor would he commit Montana to any regional or national policy that imposes carbon pricing.
Bullock’s remarks came as he released the Montana Climate Solutions Plan, a 72-page collection of recommendations formulated over the course of more than a year by a council whose 40 members were drawn from environmental groups, industry, agriculture, nonprofits and more.
The council, whose process included public input, was tasked with finding strategies to deal with climate change. Among other things, its proposals aim for net greenhouse gas neutrality in the electric power sector by 2035, and net zero emissions overall by 2040-2050, Bullock said Wednesday.
“For too long our response to this issue has been curtailed out of a false pretense that dealing with climate will divide our state along east-west, rural-urban and partisan divides,” Bullock wrote in his introduction to the plan.
Earlier this month, the conservative Daily Caller site released a draft of the report, in a story that focused on a section titled “Engage in National and Regional Dialogues Reading Carbon Pricing,” one of the few recommendations in the report that drew dissent.
Carbon pricing, or a carbon tax, adds a price per ton on fossil fuels based on their carbon emissions.
The story caused a testy exchange of letters between U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Bullock, a Democrat who hopes to unseat him in November. Daines called the suggestion “a reckless proposal” and a “gut punch” to energy-industry jobs; Bullock responded that Daines’ take was “knowingly dishonest.”
Wednesday, the governor stressed his opposition to any national carbon pricing proposals, but added, “I think it would be a disservice to our state not to have a seat at the table to begin to understand both the costs and benefits.”
The report’s recommendations include enhancing wildfire resilience, supporting programs that advance commercial energy audits, providing incentives for solar-ready buildings, working with tribal nations and communities and establishing “regional innovation clusters” within the state focused on “decarbonizing” Montana’s industries by 2035.
The report now goes to the Legislature and the Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities in Montana.
This story will be updated.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.