Bullock rejects Democratic party platform

Although the party did not release vote totals, Forbes reported last month that some 700 Democratic delegates pledged to reject the platform if it didn’t include Medicare for All. Montana’s delegation contained 28 members, 25 of them voting members.

Bullock has long opposed Medicare for All; he articulated that stance, and other objections to what would become the party’s platform, during his quest for the presidential nomination.

During a CNN Town Hall last August, then-presidential hopeful Bullock said in response to a question that he wanted to build on the Affordable Care Act, not start anew with a program such as Medicare for All. (That same town hall marked one of the repeated times he said he would “absolutely not” run for Senate.)

“While it (the platform) includes measures that would greatly advance the people of our country, it falls short of protecting Montana’s way of life,” Bullock said in a statement this week.

Among Bullock’s objections are the party’s stance on gun violence; specifically, a provision requiring guns to be safely stored in homes, the campaign said.