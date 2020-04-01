Bullock: Suspend transfers into Corrections Dept.

"With a virus this contagious and this lethal, the state has an obligation to at immediately," Bernadette Franks-Ongoy, executive director of Disability Rights Montana, said in a press release Wednesday. "Without swift action, the ripple effect of an outbreak in correctional facilities will endanger everyone, hitting people with disabilities especially hard. Reducing the number of people in prisons and jails is consistent with the recommendations of public health experts and will save lives."

Attorneys for the petitioners argue social distancing is not possible in correctional facilities, and question whether subjecting nonviolent prisoners with disabilities to a "likely" outbreak of COVID-19 violates those prisoners' right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. Chief Justice Mike McGrath has said in past directives, which instructed lower court judges to release whomever possible and hold court telephonically, that an outbreak at a detention or correctional facility "is only a matter of time. Due to the confines of these facilities, it will be virtually impossible to contain the spread of the virus."