Bullock suspends transfers into Corrections Dept.

Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday issued a directive to the Montana Department of Corrections suspending new transfers into state correctional facilities to mitigate a potential COVID-19 outbreak in state prisons.
Last month, eight inmates were transferred to Montana prisons from states including Washington, California, Idaho and others. Four others were transferred here in February from California, New Mexico and Ohio.
The directive still allows DOC Director Reginald Michael to authorize new transfers to correctional facilities, although those transfers will be quarantined for 14 days, a measure DOC spokesperson Carolynn Bright said was already in place as of last week. It also fast-tracks vulnerable inmates — those with certain medical conditions, pregnant or older than age 64 — through the parole board process, which chair Annette Carter said was underway last week.
The directive will also apply to state-contracted correctional facilities, such as Crossroads Correctional Facility near Shelby.
Bright was not immediately available for comment Wednesday on Bullock’s directive. Bright had said last week that the DOC was negotiating rates with county officials to hold inmates en route for state facilities longer in order to limit movement between facilities.
The ACLU of Montana, which called for Bullock to exercise clemency for vulnerable inmates weeks ago, said Wednesday that Bullock’s directive “lacks a sense of urgency.”
SK Rossi, advocacy and policy director at ACLU of Montana, criticized Bullock’s directive as not going far enough to expedite the release of vulnerable populations and people with disabilities, and for not ordering anything of local jurisdictions, effectively creating a patchwork of local measures across the state.
“We have repeatedly asked for coordination between the Governor’s office, the Department of Corrections and counties to ensure that criminal legal system responses are uniform and widespread,” Rossi said. “We appreciate that in-person supervision requirements are being decreased, but those and any in-person drug testing requirements should be suspended as long as there is a shelter-in-place order still active in the state.”
The new instruction from the governor’s office came just hours after Disability Rights Montana filed an emergency petition with the state Supreme Court, seeking the high court's powers to reduce the numbers of people who are now in or will enter jails and prisons across the state.
The petition, filed against Montana's 22 judicial districts, all courts of limited jurisdiction, the state Department of Corrections and the parole board, asks the Montana Supreme Court to either hear further arguments on the matter or appoint someone to implement the petition's goal. Among other measures, it asks the Supreme Court to order the immediately release of vulnerable inmates.
Disability Rights Montana, which advocates for people with disabilities, is represented by the ACLU of Montana and Bozeman law firm Beck, Amsden and Staples, PLLC.
Alex Rate, legal director at ACLU of Montana, said the directive does not address the measures the ACLU and Disability Rights Montana sought in their Supreme Court petition earlier on Wednesday.
“We need to immediately reduce the number of people potentially exposed to COVID-19 in all aspects of the criminal legal system — from arrest and booking to pretrial detention to probation and parole,” Rate said in the release. “A piece-meal approach is not the answer. Every delay will ultimately mean more lives lost.”
The Billings Gazette has reported two detention officers at the Yellowstone County jail have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks. Bright said last week one state prison inmate was tested for COVID-19, but that the results were negative.
The petition lays out the following statistics: 4,000 people are incarcerated at Montana Department of Corrections facilities around the state, while another 1,800 are held in county jails and correctional centers. An estimated 32% of prisoners and 40% of jail inmates report having at least one disability, attorneys wrote in the petition.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.