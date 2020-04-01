Bullock suspends transfers into Corrections Dept.

SK Rossi, advocacy and policy director at ACLU of Montana, criticized Bullock’s directive as not going far enough to expedite the release of vulnerable populations and people with disabilities, and for not ordering anything of local jurisdictions, effectively creating a patchwork of local measures across the state.

“We have repeatedly asked for coordination between the Governor’s office, the Department of Corrections and counties to ensure that criminal legal system responses are uniform and widespread,” Rossi said. “We appreciate that in-person supervision requirements are being decreased, but those and any in-person drug testing requirements should be suspended as long as there is a shelter-in-place order still active in the state.”

The new instruction from the governor’s office came just hours after Disability Rights Montana filed an emergency petition with the state Supreme Court, seeking the high court's powers to reduce the numbers of people who are now in or will enter jails and prisons across the state.