Bullock's $26.8 million quarter shatters records; Daines raised $11.5 million

The U.S. Senate campaign for Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday it raised $26.8 million over the last fundraising quarter.

The amount is the most ever raised in a quarter for a Montana U.S. Senate race, and beats the previous record set by Bullock in the quarter before this one at $7.7 million.

Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Steve Daines reported Thursday he raised $11.5 million over the quarter.

The amount Bullock raised also appears to eclipse the fundraising totals of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, the victorious Democratic incumbent, and Republican challenger state Auditor Matt Rosendale in their 2018 race.

The candidates that year received a combined $26.5 million, with Tester getting about $20.9 million and Rosendale at about $5.5 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Bullock's third quarter more than doubled what he brought in over the campaign since joining the race in March, and brings his total to just shy of $38 million. Daines' total is about $24.5 million since 2014.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}