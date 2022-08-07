Candidate forum set for Monday in Missoula

The three candidates running for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat will meet in a debate in Missoula on Monday.

Ryan Zinke, Monica Tranel and John Lamb have all said they’ll attend the town hall-style forum, according to City Club Missoula, which is hosting the event. It’s set for Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. at the DoubleTree in Missoula.

The forum will also be livestreamed on the Missoula Community Access Television website. According to a press release from City Club Missoula, the forum’s format will have attendees come up with a question to submit from the group of people at the table they’re sitting with to be asked of the candidates.

No electioneering or signage will be allowed on the hotel property.

Lee Newspapers, which operates the Missoulian, Helena Independent Record, Montana Standard in Butte, Billings Gazette and Ravalli Republic, as well as the Montana State News Bureau, is also hosting a candidate forum Sept. 29 for the three candidates. Montana Public Radio has partnered on the forum, which will be broadcast over the radio.

Zinke’s campaign said Friday there aren’t any other confirmed debates, but they’re waiting to hear about dates for one hosted by the Montana Television Network. A debate with Montana PBS was not able to be confirmed because of Zinke’s travel schedule.

Tranel’s campaign previously sent a press release saying it had requested that Lamb and Zinke participate in organizing debates in all 16 counties in the district, as well as the tribal communities. Lamb, the Libertarian candidate, said in an interview this week he would participate in any type of forums, but it’s not clear if any have been scheduled yet or who would host and run the events.

The election is Nov. 8 and ballots will start reaching voters in October.

Participation in forums was an issue raised by Zinke’s primary opponents. Former state Sen. Al Olszewski criticized him for not participating in forums like one hosted by the Montana Farmer’s Union, while Zinke pointed to a series of roundtables he held around the state on ag issues that conflicted with the schedule of the forum.

In Zinke’s last run for the House in 2016, he also sparred over the debate schedule with his Democratic opponent, former Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau. Juneau first proposed six debates, including one on an Indian reservation. Zinke responded later by proposing five debates, including two in towns near reservations.

In the end there were three events, one in Billings, one in Frazer and one in Great Falls.