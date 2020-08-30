Candidates to lead Montana's public schools spar during debate

The two candidates vying to head Montana’s public school system returned to well-worn themes in a Sunday morning debate, with Democrat Melissa Romano calling for a statewide pre-kindergarten program and incumbent state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen stressing the need to spend strategically on schools.
But before falling back on familiar ground, the two addressed a question as to how Arntzen has led the school system during the pandemic, and how Romano might lead it going forward.
Arntzen said her first order of business was putting together a course to help teachers learn to lead classes remotely, and to bring in experts to advise schools on everything from nutrition to transportation during the rapid changes brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent statewide schools shutdown by Gov. Steve Bullock in mid-March.
“We learned that a mandate and one-size-fits-all doesn’t work in Montana,” said Arntzen, a Republican who has repeatedly criticized Democrat Bullock for his statewide mandate that everyone in K-12 schools, both public and private, wear masks during in-person fall instruction.
“I certainly wouldn’t be arguing about $75 million the governor gave schools, or a mask mandate,” Romano responded, referencing the sum from the Coronavirus Relief Fund the governor directed to schools.
And with that, the debate returned to well-traveled paths, albeit testy at times, with Romano repeatedly accusing Arntzen of being missing in action in terms of advocating for schools at the Legislature, and Arntzen terming those criticisms the words of a “schoolyard bully.”
The race is a repeat of the 2016 matchup won by Arntzen, and during Sunday morning’s debate hosted by MTN News and moderated by Jonathon Ambarian, Romano recited Democratic talking points leveled against Arntzen during her four years in office.
“You’ve been absent during critical conversations. … You’re not showing up for kids, you’re not advocating and you’re not leading,” she said. Throughout Arntzen's term as the first Republican to head the Office of Public Instruction since 1988, Democrats have criticized her refusal to take positions on bills affecting education.
On Sunday, Arntzen hailed herself as a “positive voice and having a positive vision. Melissa, you seem to be more tearing down than about building up.” She also touted herself as a fiscal realist.
“Our state budget right now is in peril,” Arntzen said, referring to the financial hit the state is taking as a result of the pandemic. “ … So let’s be realistic when we ask the Legislature. All learning matters across our state.”
The statewide preschool program that Romano lists as a goal was a signature, albeit unsuccessful, effort of Gov. Bullock’s two terms in office. He pushed a $37 million pre-K plan in 2017, and a $22 million plan in 2019; last week, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney — seeking to ascend to the governor’s office — named it as a cornerstone of his educational plan, but declined to give a cost estimate.
Arnzten also stressed fiscal caution when asked about her priorities as a member of the Montana Land Board, tasking with managing the state's trust lands to benefit public schools.
"You need to have a business mind," Arntzen said. " … But No. 1, our responsibility, our constitutional responsibility, is to make sure the lands work for our public schools and our children."
Romano said two words — "reasonable and responsible" — would guide her actions on the Land Board. "I want to make sure that our public lands are around for future generations," adding that she'd take that "reasonable and responsible approach in terms of development. … These public lands belong to all of us, and I want all of us to be able to enjoy them as long as we can."
Asked whether schools should expect funding cuts during the next legislative session, Arntzen — a former lawmaker — touted her relationship with the Legislature, but said that "adding extra tax burden at this time is not appropriate," at which point Romano again accused Arntzen of not being a forceful advocate for legislation benefiting schools.
The race for superintendent of the Office of Public Instruction also includes Libertarian candidate Kevin Leatherbarrow, who was not part of Sunday's event.
