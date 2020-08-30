Candidates to lead Montana's public schools spar during debate

And with that, the debate returned to well-traveled paths, albeit testy at times, with Romano repeatedly accusing Arntzen of being missing in action in terms of advocating for schools at the Legislature, and Arntzen terming those criticisms the words of a “schoolyard bully.”

The race is a repeat of the 2016 matchup won by Arntzen, and during Sunday morning’s debate hosted by MTN News and moderated by Jonathon Ambarian, Romano recited Democratic talking points leveled against Arntzen during her four years in office.

“You’ve been absent during critical conversations. … You’re not showing up for kids, you’re not advocating and you’re not leading,” she said. Throughout Arntzen's term as the first Republican to head the Office of Public Instruction since 1988, Democrats have criticized her refusal to take positions on bills affecting education.

On Sunday, Arntzen hailed herself as a “positive voice and having a positive vision. Melissa, you seem to be more tearing down than about building up.” She also touted herself as a fiscal realist.

“Our state budget right now is in peril,” Arntzen said, referring to the financial hit the state is taking as a result of the pandemic. “ … So let’s be realistic when we ask the Legislature. All learning matters across our state.”