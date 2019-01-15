A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against a state senator from Thompson Falls, filed by a Washington, D.C., group seeking the release of her government emails to determine whether she was conducting business on behalf of an organization pushing the transfer of federal lands to states.
The records request ultimately proved Sen. Jennifer Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, had not misused her official email account, the national government ethics group Campaign for Accountability told the Missoulian on Tuesday. The lawsuit, however, did draw $36,303 in legislative appropriations to pay for her defense because Fielder, as she said then, did not make the request a priority before she and the state were sued for it.
"We're happy that the state of Montana worked with us to resolve this lawsuit," Daniel Stevens, executive director at Campaign for Accountability said. "If Senator Fielder had just allowed the state to process our request as the law requires, this could have all been avoided."
Fielder on Tuesday declined to comment about the case, but directed a reporter to a statement posted Monday on Facebook:
"Honestly there's no hidden agenda or big secret financiers behind the land transfer movement," she wrote. "It's just a lot of good people who know the State can manage our lands and resources better than Washington DC can. Hopefully they learned that by reading all my emails."
On her personal Facebook page, however, Fielder labeled the entire process "nothing but a politically-motivated attack by a left-wing outfit in WA DC financed by George Soros."
Stevens said Campaign for Accountability is a 501(c)(3) and declined to comment specifically on its financial sources. He did say the group had used state law to shine light on a potential misconduct.
"The ultimate result of the lawsuit is that the state was forced to turn over the records and the state was forced to pay for the lawsuit," he said. "The law is on our side and the ultimate conclusion is on our side."
Stevens said his organization pursued Fielder's emails after finding Ken Ivory, state representative from Utah, had used government resources to recruit counties to the American Lands Council, which pushes to state control of federal lands. The request for Fielder's emails followed her succession of Ivory to become head of the American Lands Council, and was aimed at determining whether she had engaged in the same misuse of her own government email.
Both parties filed to dismiss the case on Jan. 2.
Lee reporters Holly Michels and Thomas Plank contributed to this report.