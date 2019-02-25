A Senate panel's tie vote has, for now, killed a proposal to shift regulatory oversight of residential treatment programs for troubled teens to the public health department.
The bill had support from the programs' current oversight board, the Department of Public Health and Human Services and Gov. Steve Bullock — as well as an admission by the the Department of Labor and Industry that it lacked experience to oversee the programs.
But Republicans on the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee on Monday went against giving the health department another burden.
"Dealing with the [DPHHS], we are finding challenges dealing with how we regulate our youth as is," said Sen. Al Olszewski, R-Kalispell. "I am just concerned about taking on more burden to the department when they need to fix some of the stuff they have been working on currently."
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, said after the tie roll call vote she would try to blast the bill to the floor. She was not immediately available for comment after the hearing.
Blasting a bill is a way to pull a bill that's died in a committee back onto the floor for consideration.