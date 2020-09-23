Cooney: Protect Affordable Care Act provisions

Montana must enact statewide provisions that mirror those of the Affordable Care Act, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney said Wednesday, as he raised the “unconscionable” specter of a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding the repeal of the ACA, or Obamacare.
“How on earth can you support ripping health care away from Montanans in the middle of a pandemic?” Cooney said during an appearance at Caras Park in Missoula.
During a pandemic, it’s an understatement to say that health care is the most important issue for families in our state.— Mike Cooney (@CooneyforMT) September 23, 2020
Stripping away health care from 1-in-10 Montanans would be catastrophic for our state.#mtpol #mtgov https://t.co/BwBrXTSdvZ
But he said that’s exactly what U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who has voted to support repealing Obamacare, would do. Cooney, a Democrat, and Gianforte, a Republican, are vying to become Montana’s next governor, replacing Democrat Steve Bullock. Bullock is term-limited and running to unseat current U.S. Senator Steve Daines.
“If the Supreme Court gets rid of the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid expansion is gone,” Cooney warned.
A bipartisan group of legislators voted in 2015 to expand Medicaid coverage to people in Montana making 138% of the federal poverty level, bringing an extra 90,000 people onto the rolls. It’s allowed under the Affordable Care Act, but on Nov. 10 — a week after the election — the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could strike Obamacare entirely, which would end Medicaid expansion.
On Wednesday, a day when Gianforte received an endorsement from President Donald Trump via tweet, Cooney termed Gianforte an opponent of both the ACA and the expansion.
Congressman Greg Gianforte (@GregForMontana) will be a tremendous Governor of Montana! A successful Businessman, he will Cut your Taxes, Defend your #2A, and protect Montana’s Beautiful Public Lands. Greg has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #MTGOV https://t.co/u5ELP1auuV— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2020
In his stint in Congress after winning a special election in 2017 and then re-election the following year, Gianforte has called for and voted for versions of repealing and/or replacing the ACA.
“This worries me,” Cooney said. “It would be a tragedy.”
Gianforte has said any ACA reform should protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, one of the most popular provisions of the ACA. "It has to be fixed legislatively," his campaign spokesman, Travis Hall, said Wednesday.
Wednesday, Cooney also called for legislative protections with an eye toward the possibility the Supreme Court might uphold the repeal of the ACA, especially given the turmoil on the court with last week’s death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, from the court’s progressive wing.
He said he’d work with Republicans and Democrats on legislation to support coverage for people with pre-existing conditions; that would prohibit caps on benefits, and provide coverage for mental health and substance abuse issues.
“We must be honest — getting rid of the Affordable Care Act will be terribly destructive for this state,” he said and added, “I’m disgusted that we’re put in this position.”
