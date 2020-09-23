Cooney: Protect Affordable Care Act provisions

On Wednesday, a day when Gianforte received an endorsement from President Donald Trump via tweet, Cooney termed Gianforte an opponent of both the ACA and the expansion.

In his stint in Congress after winning a special election in 2017 and then re-election the following year, Gianforte has called for and voted for versions of repealing and/or replacing the ACA.

“This worries me,” Cooney said. “It would be a tragedy.”

Gianforte has said any ACA reform should protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, one of the most popular provisions of the ACA. "It has to be fixed legislatively," his campaign spokesman, Travis Hall, said Wednesday.

Wednesday, Cooney also called for legislative protections with an eye toward the possibility the Supreme Court might uphold the repeal of the ACA, especially given the turmoil on the court with last week’s death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, from the court’s progressive wing.

He said he’d work with Republicans and Democrats on legislation to support coverage for people with pre-existing conditions; that would prohibit caps on benefits, and provide coverage for mental health and substance abuse issues.

“We must be honest — getting rid of the Affordable Care Act will be terribly destructive for this state,” he said and added, “I’m disgusted that we’re put in this position.”

