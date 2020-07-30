Corrections Dept. to publicly list deaths

Another man, Dennis Stuart, died on March 21 at Marias Medical Center. Stuart's death was previously unreported because it was not included in a July 8 response by the department to a Missoulian query into who had died since the DOC stopped issuing notices 10 months ago; Department of Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright said Wednesday Stuart's name was not included in the response to due "an error occurred in the way data was pulled on July 8."

Stuart's and Douglas' death makes 22 deaths in Department of Corrections' custody since September 2019.

While Douglas' name, correctional identification number, date of death and location of death are included on the new listing, preliminary information such as initial findings on cause of death, sentencing information and age — information included in previous notices of in-custody deaths — is not readily available. Bright did not immediately return an email Thursday morning asking why the department decided on a stripped-down version of this information.