Counties get petitions to qualify Green Party; group behind the effort unknown

"Club Action is no longer gathering signatures to help the Green Party qualify for the ballot in Montana," chief financial officer and treasurer Adam Rozansky wrote to the commissioner Thursday. "Our vendor acknowledged our request to cease gathering signatures on our behalf on Feb. 5 and stopped work for us on that same date."

Rozansky also wrote that Club for Growth Action "determined that we would not submit any signatures already gathered on our behalf to state officials."

But people have dropped off petition packets in several of Montana's largest counties, with signatures gathered both before and after Feb. 5.

In Lewis and Clark County, a review of the 73 petition packets submitted so far showed a majority have signatures collected after Feb. 5. A group of several people, all reporting addresses out of state, collected the signatures from registered voters. It appeared that only one person from Montana submitted a packet.

Out-of-state petition-gatherers could indicate a paid operation. While the people who gathered petitions must sign an affidavit with their home address, they do not have to provide contact information like a phone number.