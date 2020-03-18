County health official praises 2 new Gallatin Co. COVID-19 cases for quick self-isolation

A study from the Center for Urban Research shows about 14% of Montanans would normally get hand-delivered census packets from the field work that's being paused for two weeks.

While people can fill out the census online at my2020census.gov for the first time this year, not everyone in Montana has the internet and a portion of state residents rely on census forms left on their doors to respond. The census can also be done by phone at 1-844-330-2020.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Wednesday he would put into place measures to encourage access to health care over the phone or internet. That includes allowing patients and their doctors to communicate over phone or secure online systems, which is a change from current policy that only allows for tele-medicine through video chat.

Bullock is also waiving a requirement that those on Medicaid establish face-to-face relationships with primary care providers, as well allowing Medicaid to pay for tele-medicine services even if a patient and provider are in the same community.