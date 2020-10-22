Court dismisses pot legalization challenge

The Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition aimed at striking the marijuana legalization effort from the upcoming election results.

Wrong for Montana, the group formed to oppose recreational marijuana legalization, filed the petition on Tuesday on the claim that Initiative 190 inappropriately appropriates the funding from its projected tax revenues, a duty left to the state Legislature.

I-190 would legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana. A paired ballot measure, Constitutional Initiative 118, would set the age of consumption at 21.

In their order on Wednesday, justices shared no opinion on the merits of the constitutional challenge, but wrote that Wrong for Montana's attorneys failed to illustrate the urgency necessary for the Supreme Court to take the first look at the challenge, rather than the District Courts.

Steve Zabawa, who heads up Wrong for Montana, said Thursday morning his group was taking its case to District Court in Helena. Although a District Court ruling could take much longer, Zabawa said he plans to continue the challenge even after the election.