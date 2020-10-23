COVID-19 cases quadruple at state prison; 6 hospitalized

"It is common practice, as guided by the CDC and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, to have the entire family quarantine in their house with the infected individual," Bright said. "In the event an inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 exhibits symptoms of illness requiring a higher level of clinical observation and/or care, the inmate will be moved to a dedicated, onsite location or to a medical center that can provide the level of medical care required."

According to a ticker on the state corrections agency's website, no inmates or staff have died due to COVID-19.

Powell County, where the Montana State Prison is located just outside Deer Lodge, had 105 active cases outside the prison, local health officials said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. In the same post, Powell County said the prison had an additional 50 cases at the prison, with three hospitalized at the time.

Powell County Health Officer Marianne Saylor did not return a voicemail left Friday afternoon seeking updated information.

According to the state COVID-19 response page, which has not been consistent with local tallies released on social media, there have been no COVID-related deaths in Powell County.