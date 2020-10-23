 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases quadruple at state prison
Montana State Prison

Prisoners walk into a unit at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge in this file photo.

 The Billings Gazette

The number of COVID-19 cases has quadrupled at Montana State Prison in the last week, according to a tally posted Friday by the Montana Department of Corrections.

The case count among inmates was at 166 Friday, up from 36 a week earlier. Staff, too, have seen a growing caseload, from 23 on Oct. 16 to 61 on Friday.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson did not immediately return an email Friday afternoon seeking information on when the new cases were confirmed, whether further lockdown measures have been put in place and whether any have been hospitalized. 

According to a ticker on the state corrections agency's website, no inmates or staff have died due to COVID-19.

Powell County, where the Montana State Prison is located just outside Deer Lodge, had 105 active cases outside the prison, local health officials said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. In the same post, Powell County said the prison had an additional 50 cases at the prison, with three hospitalized. 

Powell County Health Officer Marianne Saylor did not return a voicemail left Friday afternoon seeking updated information.

According to the state COVID-19 response page, which has not been consistent with local tallies released on social media, there have been no COVID-related deaths in Powell County. 

Following the same ramp as the statewide case count, COVID-19 has festered in Montana's prisons after the last several weeks. Crossroads Correctional Center, a private prison operated by CoreCivic near Shelby, has seen 255 cases in less than a month, a scale of more than 1 in 3 inmates there. The contract facility has roughly 600 beds. Earlier this week, CoreCivic released its testing, showing a 43% positivity rate during mass testing conducted on Oct. 8 and 9.

The 255 cases reported by the Montana Department of Corrections at the Shelby prison account only for state inmates. Questions about federal inmates housed at the private prisons were directed to an email account for the U.S. Marshals. An email seeking information sent to that account was not returned Friday.

