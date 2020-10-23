COVID-19 cases quadruple at state prison

The number of COVID-19 cases has quadrupled at Montana State Prison in the last week, according to a tally posted Friday by the Montana Department of Corrections.

The case count among inmates was at 166 Friday, up from 36 a week earlier. Staff, too, have seen a growing caseload, from 23 on Oct. 16 to 61 on Friday.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson did not immediately return an email Friday afternoon seeking information on when the new cases were confirmed, whether further lockdown measures have been put in place and whether any have been hospitalized.

According to a ticker on the state corrections agency's website, no inmates or staff have died due to COVID-19.

Powell County, where the Montana State Prison is located just outside Deer Lodge, had 105 active cases outside the prison, local health officials said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. In the same post, Powell County said the prison had an additional 50 cases at the prison, with three hospitalized.

Powell County Health Officer Marianne Saylor did not return a voicemail left Friday afternoon seeking updated information.