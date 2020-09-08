Daines backs grizzly delisting bill

Another approximately 1,000 grizzly bears roam the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem and recovery area, which covers about 8,900 square miles along the spine of Montana’s Rocky Mountains from the Canadian border south almost to Missoula and Helena. Those bears are considered a distinct population segment from the GYE bears and other recovery areas, and would not be affected by a GYE delisting.

“The science has long proven that the grizzly bear population in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem has fully recovered,” Daines said on Tuesday. “Delisting the grizzly bear is in the best interest of our communities, public safety, the ecosystem, wildlife, and the grizzly bear itself. Montana has proven they can conserve and manage the species and it’s time to return management to the state.”

The bill hearing comes two days before Montana’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council delivers its report to the state Environmental Quality Council with recommendations for grizzly management. One member of that council, Stoltze Land and Lumber President Chuck Roady, will testify on Wednesday in favor of the bill. However, another council member, Nick Gevock of the Montana Wildlife Federation, said his organization objected to the bill.