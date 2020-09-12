Daines, Bullock ads: Competing visions of patriotism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New ads from the campaigns of U.S. Senate rivals Steve Daines and Steve Bullock offer competing visions of patriotism, with Daines’ ad featuring Butte native and purported Osama Bin Laden killer Rob O’Neill, and Bullock’s on his work as governor to help fund a veterans’ home in Butte.

The ad from the re-election campaign of Republican U.S. Sen. Daines went up Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. Bin Laden was the mastermind behind the attacks, and former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, ordered the raid on the compound that led to the Al Qaeda leader's death.

In the campaign ad for Daines, first posted by the conservative Daily Caller site, O’Neill says, “The last thing Osama Bin Laden saw was the American flag on my shoulder. Right now the far left wants to burn that flag,” as images of violent outbursts during protests are shown.

“They loot our cities. They assault our police officers,” O’Neill says, repeating a theme sounded by President Donald Trump and other Republicans. He touts Daines as an example of the sort of “leaders in Washington with the values to keep this country great.”