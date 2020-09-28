Daines, Bullock spar in Senate debate

Daines countered that the state has yet to distribute all of the $1.25 billion Montana received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

When Bullock said that $1 billion has already been committed, Daines pointed out that money committed is not the same as money in the bank accounts of businesses and municipalities, adding, “My question is, where are the dollars? Show me the money.”

The two drew clear lines on the contentious subject of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In July, Bullock instituted a mask mandate for all counties with more than four cases. Daines said masking should be a matter of personal responsibility, “not a federal or state mandate.” Bullock responded that, “I don’t like these masks any more than anyone else.

“But we need to let science drive this … this shouldn’t be about politics, Senator, this should be about public health," Bullock said.

Although many of the 60,000 ads in a single month attempting to sway voters in the race focus on China, the superpower came up relatively late in the debate.