Daines, Bullock spar in Senate debate

The coming Senate fight over President Trump’s weekend nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court just five weeks before the election found its way into Montana’s Senate race Monday as the two candidates outlined predictable positions on her nomination.
The two faced off in the second of three debates, this one sponsored by Montana PBS and moderated by producers Anna Rau and John Twiggs. The race is rated a toss-up by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, and is one of a handful that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Several polls show the two in a statistical tie.
Incumbent Republican Steve Daines termed Barrett “brilliant, brilliant,” and said she would protect the oft-cited and rarely defined “Montana way of life,” singling out the Second Amendment on the right to bear arms.
Gov. Steve Bullock, Daines’ Democratic challenger, chided Daines for having “completely flip-flopped” from his stance four years ago, when Daines argued that then-President Barack Obama should not nominate a justice after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia more than eight months before the election.
Bullock suggested Daines’ about-face — in 2016, Daines said the judicial appointment should wait until after the election even if a Republican president had made the appointment — had more to do with the fact that the week after the election, the Supreme Court is due to hear a case that could see the Affordable Care Act repealed, something Daines supports.
Daines has said repeatedly that even if the court upholds the repeal of the ACA, also known as Obamacare, he’d ensure protections — including against exorbitant fees — for people with preexisting conditions.
When Bullock pointed out that repeal of the ACA would kill Montana’s Medicaid expansion that provided health insurance to 90,000 Montanans, Daines termed the attack "Right out of Chuck Schumer’s playbook.”
It was the second of a half-dozen references to the Senate Minority Leader that Daines made during the debate, a refrain he trots out so often that Bullock began Monday night’s debate with a friend’s anecdote that it was a good thing he hadn’t turned the Schumer mentions into a drinking game “or he wouldn’t have been been able to get out of the bed the next morning.”
Daines typically twins Schumer’s name with that of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, though she rated only three mentions Monday.
Bullock shot back that his position on health care “is a playbook right out of Montana. We’ve actually brought folks together to get out the health care Senator Daines has tried to take away.” It took a bipartisan effort to pass Medicaid expansion in Montana.
Health care also came into play in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, with Bullock touting his own “aggressive action” in an early shutdown of schools and businesses, and referencing a recent Montana Department of Labor and Industry report showing the state has the sixth-fastest employment recovery in the country.
Daines countered that the state has yet to distribute all of the $1.25 billion Montana received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
When Bullock said that $1 billion has already been committed, Daines pointed out that money committed is not the same as money in the bank accounts of businesses and municipalities, adding, “My question is, where are the dollars? Show me the money.”
The two drew clear lines on the contentious subject of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In July, Bullock instituted a mask mandate for all counties with more than four cases. Daines said masking should be a matter of personal responsibility, “not a federal or state mandate.” Bullock responded that, “I don’t like these masks any more than anyone else.
“But we need to let science drive this … this shouldn’t be about politics, Senator, this should be about public health," Bullock said.
Although many of the 60,000 ads in a single month attempting to sway voters in the race focus on China, the superpower came up relatively late in the debate.
Daines worked there for Proctor and Gamble, and Bullock repeated a campaign talking point — “You’ve created more jobs in China than you ever have in Montana” — that Daines outsourced U.S. jobs to China, even though Proctor and Gamble has said Daines had nothing to do with its plant closures in the United States.
“He just lied,” Daines retorted. “Not one job was outsourced. … These are absolute lies, distortions of the truth.”
He said he was not, as Bullock maintained, selling software in China, but instead marketing American products and brands there. FactCheck.org termed unsupported the claim that Proctor and Gamble's China operations came at the expense of American jobs.
In his short-lived race for the Democratic nomination for president, Bullock campaigned on the issue of getting “dark money” out of politics. On Monday, Daines accused Bullock of running his own dark money organization — a reference to Bullock’s tenure as head of the Democratic Governors Association that supports Democratic candidates.
Bullock retorted: “Montanans don't like it when you make things up, Senator.”
But Daines continued to press the point, predicting an “eye-popping” amount of money from “the liberal mob” flowing into Bullock’s campaign in the final weeks of the race.
To underscore his case, he nudged Bullock to invite Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris – ranking her with Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren as the Senate's most liberal members — to campaign for Bullock in Montana, just as Vice President Mike Pence recently held a campaign rally in Bozeman for Bullock and other GOP candidates.
“I’m glad you needed the vice president to come out for your campaign. I campaign with regular Montanans,” Bullock responded.
A final exchange on climate change and the best way to fight it brought the discussion back where it began, with the courts.
Bullock said it shouldn’t be a partisan issue. “You can’t address a problem if you don’t even acknowledge it exists. Senator Daines has his head in the sand,” he said — although Daines said that “humans play a role in terms of climate change.”
“It’s why the Supreme Court is such a big deal,” Daines said. “You cannot have judges who intervene on these timber projects” or projects like the Keystone XL pipeline. “ … That’s the problem with Steve Bullock. You get these liberal judges on the bench,” Daines said.
Mail ballots go out to voters on Oct. 9.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.