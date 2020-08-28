Daines, Bullock spar over climate proposal

“I look at this as a wild push to get off of fossil fuels," Olson said, adding, "there’s no doubt in my mind that we’re headed that way.”

But he said such a move would raise costs that inevitably would be passed on to consumers. “It’s got to be economical.”

O’Hair, of the state Chamber, said he feared a carbon tax would set Montana apart from the surrounding region. “We would be an island in this country that has a carbon tax,” he said. “It would disadvantage our competitiveness.”

Several of the draft plan’s other recommendations likewise drew dissent, including one calling on the state Department of Labor and Industry to promote energy efficiency with building codes; adopting low-emission vehicle and zero-emission vehicle standards that require automakers to increase emission controls; and one to expand electric vehicle use.

“What’s unfortunate,” said Council member Amy Cilimburg, executive director of Climate Smart Missoula, “is that now there has been focus and drill-down into one piece on which there wasn’t consensus. That’s not the place to start with this. … I hope when this is released, we can look at the whole plan.”