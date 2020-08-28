Daines, Bullock spar over climate proposal

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Steve Bullock — opponents in a close U.S. Senate race — got into a dustup this week over a statewide climate change plan that has yet to be released.
It launched Wednesday with a story in the conservative Daily Caller and, on the same day, a letter from Daines to Bullock decrying a carbon-tax plan contained in a 72-page draft report from the Climate Solutions Council appointed by the governor.
“The reckless proposal is a gut punch to the over 35,000 oil, gas, and coal jobs in Montana, not to mention the thousands of manufacturing and transportations (sic) jobs that would also vanish under such policy,” wrote Daines, a Republican.
Bullock, a Democrat, fired back with a Thursday tweet: “As governor, I have consistently brought together diverse groups of Montanans to find bipartisan solutions. This is an attack on these collaborative efforts and knowingly dishonest to the people of Montana,” he wrote, attaching an image of the letter he wrote in response to Daines' missive.
Bullock called Daines' letter "a reprehensible display of politics," writing "Although it may be campaign season, your attack on me and my office also attacks the work of this council."
Bullock established the council in 2019, tasking it with coming up with recommendations by June 1, 2020, a deadline pushed back by disruptions due to the coronavirus. Those recommendations were to be aimed at achieving net greenhouse gas neutrality for average annual electric loads by 2035, and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by an unspecified date.
“Montana's carbon dioxide emissions have dropped 20 percent from the historical high in 2007, while the state's gross domestic product grew more than 25 percent over the same period, demonstrating the resiliency of our economy to grow as emissions decline,” Bullock wrote in his order establishing the council.
The 39-member council, which includes scientists, climate activists, businesspeople, energy industry representatives and others, put out an initial draft in February for public comment. The comment period closed March 31.
The final draft has not yet been made public, but the Daily Caller published a copy of it. It includes a page left blank for later inclusion of a letter from the governor. The suggestion with which Daines took issue comes 56 pages in, titled “Engage in National and Regional Dialogues Regarding Carbon Pricing.”
Carbon pricing, or a carbon tax, adds a price per ton on fossil fuels based on their carbon emissions.
The report lists four council members as dissenters: Alan Olson, executive director of the Montana Petroleum Association; Todd O’Hair; president and CEO of the Montana Chamber of Commerce; David Hoffman, director of government affairs for NorthWestern Energy; and Gary Wiens, CEO of the Montana Electric Cooperative Association.
“I look at this as a wild push to get off of fossil fuels," Olson said, adding, "there’s no doubt in my mind that we’re headed that way.”
But he said such a move would raise costs that inevitably would be passed on to consumers. “It’s got to be economical.”
O’Hair, of the state Chamber, said he feared a carbon tax would set Montana apart from the surrounding region. “We would be an island in this country that has a carbon tax,” he said. “It would disadvantage our competitiveness.”
Several of the draft plan’s other recommendations likewise drew dissent, including one calling on the state Department of Labor and Industry to promote energy efficiency with building codes; adopting low-emission vehicle and zero-emission vehicle standards that require automakers to increase emission controls; and one to expand electric vehicle use.
“What’s unfortunate,” said Council member Amy Cilimburg, executive director of Climate Smart Missoula, “is that now there has been focus and drill-down into one piece on which there wasn’t consensus. That’s not the place to start with this. … I hope when this is released, we can look at the whole plan.”
The majority of recommendations saw unanimous support, including encouraging community solar development; reducing methane emissions; and supporting programs to advance commercial energy audits.
“We need more research, more work, more conversations, no matter what side of the aisle you fall on,” said Council member Kelsey Jencso, a state climatologist and assistant professor at the University of Montana’s W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation.
And all of those conversations, he said, should focus on “how do we ensure, while we all have to make adjustments, how do we make sure our state as a whole is successful and our economy continues to thrive?”
The council is scheduled to release its final report to the governor on Sept. 9. It will also go to the Legislature and the Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities including energy companies.
