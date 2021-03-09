Daines forces debate on Haaland Interior bid

“Congresswoman Deb Haaland will be a champion of this and even more radical policies, and I am committed to doing anything I can to fight the Biden and Haaland job-killing agenda,” Lummis wrote in a press release.

Montana's senior Democratic Sen. Jon Tester re-upped his support for Haaland on Tuesday, according to spokesman Roy Loewenstein.

“Congresswoman Haaland has received strong bipartisan support because of her commitment to protecting public lands, creating good-paying jobs, and ensuring the federal government meets its trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal nations," Loewenstein wrote in an email. "When her nomination is brought to the floor, Senator Tester will vote to confirm her.”

Haaland’s nomination cleared the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on an 11-9 vote, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, joining the 10 Democrats in supporting her. Daines and Lummis, who also sit on the committee, voted against her.

No date is set for the final floor vote on Haaland’s nomination.

Several state and national conservation groups criticized Daines’ opposition to Haaland.