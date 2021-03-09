Daines forces debate on Haaland Interior bid

Republican senators Steve Daines of Montana and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming have put a hold on the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland to lead President Joe Biden’s Interior Department.
“I will be forcing debate on Rep. Haaland’s nomination to Interior,” Daines said in a press release on Tuesday. “Her record is clear: She opposes pipelines & fossil fuels, ignores science when it comes to wildlife management and wants to ban trapping on public lands. Her views will hurt the Montana way of life and kill Montana jobs. We must consider the impact she will have on the West.”
Haaland, a one-term congresswoman of New Mexico, would be the first Native American to hold a presidential Cabinet post. Interior oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Indian Education and Bureau of Trust Funds Administration, all of which have significant presence in Indian Country. Montana has seven Indian reservations representing 13 tribes.
The department also contains the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Geological Survey, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement — all of which have activities in Montana.
Lummis based her objection on a University of Wyoming analysis claiming that Biden’s ban on new oil and gas leasing could cost her state nearly $13 billion in tax revenue.
“Congresswoman Deb Haaland will be a champion of this and even more radical policies, and I am committed to doing anything I can to fight the Biden and Haaland job-killing agenda,” Lummis wrote in a press release.
Montana's senior Democratic Sen. Jon Tester re-upped his support for Haaland on Tuesday, according to spokesman Roy Loewenstein.
“Congresswoman Haaland has received strong bipartisan support because of her commitment to protecting public lands, creating good-paying jobs, and ensuring the federal government meets its trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal nations," Loewenstein wrote in an email. "When her nomination is brought to the floor, Senator Tester will vote to confirm her.”
Haaland’s nomination cleared the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on an 11-9 vote, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, joining the 10 Democrats in supporting her. Daines and Lummis, who also sit on the committee, voted against her.
No date is set for the final floor vote on Haaland’s nomination.
Several state and national conservation groups criticized Daines’ opposition to Haaland.
“Senator Daines’ attempt to be relevant in the swamp by blocking this qualified nominee, and leading the charge against her with false statements and mischaracterizations, effectively seals his legacy as one of the most anti-public lands politicians in Montana’s rich history of putting what’s best of our state ahead of partisan politics,” Montana Conservation Voters Executive Director Whitney Tawney wrote in an email.
“We can’t forget Senator Daines voted against the Land and Water Conservation Fund before he was for it, or that he pushed for the largest public land giveaway in Montana’s history, or that he strongly supported anti-public lands zealot William Perry Pendley in charge of the Bureau of Land Management.”