 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines forces debate on Haaland Interior bid
editor's pick topical alert top story

Daines forces debate on Haaland Interior bid

{{featured_button_text}}
Biden Cabinet Interior (copy)

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., debated Rep. Deb Haaland on the status of federally protected grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem during the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing Feb. 23. In responding to Daines' question why she opposed state management of the bear population, which has exceeded ecosystem recovery goals, Haaland said "I imagine at the time I was caring about the bears."

 Jim Watson, Pool via Associated Press

Republican senators Steve Daines of Montana and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming have put a hold on the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland to lead President Joe Biden’s Interior Department.

“I will be forcing debate on Rep. Haaland’s nomination to Interior,” Daines said in a press release on Tuesday. “Her record is clear: She opposes pipelines & fossil fuels, ignores science when it comes to wildlife management and wants to ban trapping on public lands. Her views will hurt the Montana way of life and kill Montana jobs. We must consider the impact she will have on the West.”

Haaland, a one-term congresswoman of New Mexico, would be the first Native American to hold a presidential Cabinet post. Interior oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Indian Education and Bureau of Trust Funds Administration, all of which have significant presence in Indian Country. Montana has seven Indian reservations representing 13 tribes.

The department also contains the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Geological Survey, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement — all of which have activities in Montana.

Lummis based her objection on a University of Wyoming analysis claiming that Biden’s ban on new oil and gas leasing could cost her state nearly $13 billion in tax revenue.

“Congresswoman Deb Haaland will be a champion of this and even more radical policies, and I am committed to doing anything I can to fight the Biden and Haaland job-killing agenda,” Lummis wrote in a press release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Montana's senior Democratic Sen. Jon Tester re-upped his support for Haaland on Tuesday, according to spokesman Roy Loewenstein.

“Congresswoman Haaland has received strong bipartisan support because of her commitment to protecting public lands, creating good-paying jobs, and ensuring the federal government meets its trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal nations," Loewenstein wrote in an email. "When her nomination is brought to the floor, Senator Tester will vote to confirm her.”

Haaland’s nomination cleared the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on an 11-9 vote, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, joining the 10 Democrats in supporting her. Daines and Lummis, who also sit on the committee, voted against her.

No date is set for the final floor vote on Haaland’s nomination.

Several state and national conservation groups criticized Daines’ opposition to Haaland.

“Senator Daines’ attempt to be relevant in the swamp by blocking this qualified nominee, and leading the charge against her with false statements and mischaracterizations, effectively seals his legacy as one of the most anti-public lands politicians in Montana’s rich history of putting what’s best of our state ahead of partisan politics,” Montana Conservation Voters Executive Director Whitney Tawney wrote in an email.

“We can’t forget Senator Daines voted against the Land and Water Conservation Fund before he was for it, or that he pushed for the largest public land giveaway in Montana’s history, or that he strongly supported anti-public lands zealot William Perry Pendley in charge of the Bureau of Land Management.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Grizzly bill gets hearing
News

Grizzly bill gets hearing

Getting the federal courts out of the grizzly bear debate is essential to preserving the Endangered Species Act, supporters of a law change told a Senate committee on Tuesday.

Second DOI director faces legal challenge
News

Second DOI director faces legal challenge

As the Department of Interior braces to defend its appointed Bureau of Land Management director from legal expulsion, pressure mounts to remove the acting National Park Service director.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News