Daines, Gianforte sign letter seeking FDA ban on abortion pill

“I certainly think it reassures the base,” he said.

Daines is locked in a tight Senate race with Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock; Gianforte seeks to become governor, running against Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney. Both Republicans are outspoken supporters of pro-life measures, while throughout his two terms in office, Bullock has vetoed measures to limit abortion.

"The governor believes that health care decisions should be made by a woman in consultation with her health care provider — not political letters," Bullock campaign spokeswoman Olivia Bercow said Thursday. Cooney's campaign said that "Montana has a long tradition of letting women make their own health care decisions and as governor, Mike Cooney will veto any attempt to take our state away from that."

Gianforte spokesman Travis Hall wrote that "Greg believes every life is precious and should be protected. The health and safety of women and their babies are one of Greg's top priorities."

Daines founded the Senate Pro Life Caucus. “There is evidence that the abortion pill is a hazard to public health and has had adverse effects to women and their babies,” wrote Daines spokesperson Katie Schoettler.

The ACLU disputed that contention, detailed in the letter, in a tweet Thursday.