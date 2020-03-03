Daines, Tester react to Trump's call to fully fund conservation program

A public land and water conservation program that’s funded many projects in Montana had a questionable future for much of the past year but now it looks as though it’s getting a new lease on life.
President Trump tweeted Tuesday that he’s “calling on Congress” to send him a bill that “fully and permanently funds” the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a conservation program that his budget proposals have repeatedly sought to drastically reduce. He specifically mentioned Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo. Both senators are up for re-election in November.
"I am calling on Congress to send me a Bill that fully and permanently funds the LWCF and restores our National Parks," Trump tweeted. "When I sign it into law, it will be HISTORIC for our beautiful public lands. ALL thanks to @SenCoryGardner and @SteveDaines, two GREAT Conservative Leaders!"
The Land and Water Conservation fund uses oil and gas revenue to purchase land for parks, and funds a wide variety of conservation projects. In 2018, $1.2 million worth of projects were awarded for Montana state parks, including $100,000 to renovate the Hank Roat Memorial Park in Alberton and $21,000 to upgrade a playground in Deer Lodge.
“The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a critical conservation program that protects public access to public lands and our Montana way of life,” Daines said in a statement. “We united a divided Congress last year when we got permanent authorization of the program signed into law. Now, we must provide full, mandatory funding for this important, bipartisan program."
Daines is chair of the Senate’s National Parks Subcommittee.
On Wednesday, Daines and Gardner will hold a press conference to provide more details on how they’ll work to get funding for the LWCF and try to address what they call a “$12 billion maintenance backlog" in America’s national parks.
"We also need to come together and restore our national parks by addressing the growing maintenance backlog," Daines continued. "I’m thankful to have President Trump’s support and look forward to getting these major conservation priorities signed into law for future generations of Montanans.”
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said in a press release he was “thrilled” by the announcement.
“After years of trying to gut LWCF, I'm thrilled that President Trump reversed course and now wants to sign my bipartisan permanent full funding bill into law,” said Tester. “I'm hopeful (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell will drop his opposition to LWCF and let us protect our public lands and Montana's $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy by fully funding this vital conservation tool."
McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement that "It's a priority for Senators Daines, Gardner and (Tennessee Sen. Lamar) Alexander. It is a priority for the President. And it is a priority for me. We will turn to it in a timely manner."
Tester noted that Trump’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget cuts 97% of funds for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, from $495 million in fiscal year 2020 to just $14.7 million. The fully authorized level is $900 million per year.
Tester has sought to permanently fund the LWCF every session since 2009, he said.