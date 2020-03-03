Daines, Tester react to Trump's call to fully fund conservation program

The Land and Water Conservation fund uses oil and gas revenue to purchase land for parks, and funds a wide variety of conservation projects. In 2018, $1.2 million worth of projects were awarded for Montana state parks, including $100,000 to renovate the Hank Roat Memorial Park in Alberton and $21,000 to upgrade a playground in Deer Lodge.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a critical conservation program that protects public access to public lands and our Montana way of life,” Daines said in a statement. “We united a divided Congress last year when we got permanent authorization of the program signed into law. Now, we must provide full, mandatory funding for this important, bipartisan program."

Daines is chair of the Senate’s National Parks Subcommittee.

On Wednesday, Daines and Gardner will hold a press conference to provide more details on how they’ll work to get funding for the LWCF and try to address what they call a “$12 billion maintenance backlog" in America’s national parks.