Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

The former vice president tried to push back, but not until after Trump had made his arguments, including the misrepresentations.

Biden regained some footing mocking the president's warnings about suburbs, saying, "He wouldn't know a suburb unless he took a wrong turn." And perhaps revealing the thinking about allowing Trump the rhetorical upper hand, Biden said, "All these dog whistles and racism doesn't work anymore."

QUESTION ABOUT COURT, ANSWER ABOUT HEALTH CARE

Trump defended his decision to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court just weeks before Election Day, saying "elections have consequences."

Biden said he was "not opposed to the justice," but said the "American people have a right to have a say in who the Supreme Court nominee is."

But rather than litigate Republicans' 2016 blocking of Merrick Garland to the high court, Biden quickly pivoted to the issues that will potentially come before the court: healthcare and abortion. It's an effort by the Democrat to refocus the all-but-certain confirmation fight for Trump's third justice to the Supreme Court into an assault on Trump and his record.