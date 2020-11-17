DOC: Virus taking toll on staff

COVID-19 infections at the Montana State Prison have deeply affected staff, including cases among the Montana Department of Corrections medical staff working with ill inmates at the prison, Director Reginald Michael told a state oversight council on Tuesday.
Michael praised the DOC staff in light of the challenges in an update to the coronavirus situation before the Montana Criminal Justice Oversight Council on Tuesday. So far 136 staff have contracted the virus, according to the Department of Corrections' tally available online. More than twice that count, 346 COVID-19 cases, have been confirmed among inmates through Monday. Two inmates have died from COVID-19 pneumonia.
The director also lauded the department's clinical services division, which has seen cases among its own staff on the front line of the prison's outbreak.
"Some of our medical staff in our facilities and medical staff here at our office (in Helena) have contracted the virus themselves," Michael told the council. "Some of those staff are the medical professionals who are right there on the front line trying to help keep everyone safe. They're contracting the virus because they're there trying to mitigate the spread and help people get healthy again."
Michael said as medical service capacities have been diminished around the state, the department has been limited in its ability to transport inmates to hospitals when required. A 20-bed infirmary care unit has been set up within the prison, although that unit hasn't seen significant capacity pressure yet, Michael said. Part of that strategy in keeping inmates relatively healthy is limiting movement around the facility, as well as limiting transfers to and from the prison, he said.
Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert, a member of the council, asked Michael what is being done with inmates who have been sentenced to prison but await transport at county jails. The question echoes months of frustrations from local officials who have seen their jails bottlenecked as the DOC sought to keep the virus from entering secure facilities. The department has, in recent months, returned to moving inmates between facilities, although on a more deliberate, case-by-case basis.
"We're doing as much as we can," Michael answered. "But I don't think it's advisable to act like the virus isn't here and keep moving around like it doesn't exist. That's probably the worst thing we could do. … This is not normal life, Marty, and we are not going to move people around."
The flare in COVID-19 cases affecting staff at the Montana State Prison near Deer Lodge last month prompted the Department of Corrections to request assistance from the Governor's Office. Earlier in the month, the Montana Free Press reported 150 correctional officer job postings had been listed online. Gov. Steve Bullock deployed the Montana Army National Guard to assist with staff duties including food delivery, inmate counts and laundry.
At that time in late October, when the National Guard was expected to complete their mission by Nov. 8, the prison case count was 166 among inmates and 61 among staff. Cases have since doubled, and Michael said he believed the National Guards' mission would be complete in the "near future."
A major with the National Guard was not able to confirm the guard has extended its mission by press time on Tuesday.
"Those soldiers who have come to our Montana State Prison have been remarkably helpful to us," Michael told the council. "They've been extraordinary."
