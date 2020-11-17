DOC: Virus taking toll on staff

COVID-19 infections at the Montana State Prison have deeply affected staff, including cases among the Montana Department of Corrections medical staff working with ill inmates at the prison, Director Reginald Michael told a state oversight council on Tuesday.

Michael praised the DOC staff in light of the challenges in an update to the coronavirus situation before the Montana Criminal Justice Oversight Council on Tuesday. So far 136 staff have contracted the virus, according to the Department of Corrections' tally available online. More than twice that count, 346 COVID-19 cases, have been confirmed among inmates through Monday. Two inmates have died from COVID-19 pneumonia.

The director also lauded the department's clinical services division, which has seen cases among its own staff on the front line of the prison's outbreak.

"Some of our medical staff in our facilities and medical staff here at our office (in Helena) have contracted the virus themselves," Michael told the council. "Some of those staff are the medical professionals who are right there on the front line trying to help keep everyone safe. They're contracting the virus because they're there trying to mitigate the spread and help people get healthy again."