Economists: Cannabis tax revenue could net $52M

The result drives up projected sales from both residents and visitors from $217.2 million in 2022 to $259.8 million in 2026, producing a tax revenue hike from $43.4 million to $52 million in four years.

The analysis draws on the National Survey on Drug Use and Health to show the number of people and fraction of the Montana adult population who say they have used marijuana in the last month have grown over the last decade, from roughly 50,000 to about 110,000. Additionally, the survey reported 14.3% of adults in Montana said they had used marijuana in the last 30 days, compared to the national average of 9.3%.

While New Approach has made its pitch to those eyeing the state budget's needs, the effort to legalize includes a moratorium on new recreational marijuana business licenses until 2023, a year after retail would begin. That means anyone with a medical marijuana license gets a year to stake out the new market before "Big Weed" gets a chance.

Bobby Long, CEO of Flower, a medical shop with dispensaries in Missoula and Kalispell, said he feels that assurance isn't quite air-tight. There's still plenty of time for out-of-state businesses to come in, get a medical license and stake their own claim before the moratorium. Big business could also just buy out any in-state business, before or after the moratorium, he said.