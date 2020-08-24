Fact check: Steve Daines worked for P&G in China, but wasn't responsible for its US cuts

Daines worked in management for Procter & Gamble from 1984-97 — a total of 13 years, the final six of which he spent in Hong Kong and China.

While in China from 1991-97, Daines helped start factories and worked in "production, marketing and sales," according to the Missoulian.

In 1993, P&G announced it would close 30 plants — including four in the United States — and eliminate 13,000 jobs worldwide in a major corporate restructuring, according to CNN Money. At the time, the company also said 60% of cuts to administrative jobs, equivalent to 4,000 positions, would be in the United States, per the Los Angeles Times.

Julia Doyle, the communications director for Daines' reelection campaign, told USA TODAY the claims in the video about the nature of his work in China are "false."

"Steve was growing an American company, selling American products to compete against Chinese companies — and he won," she wrote in an emailed statement.

In an interview with Roll Call in 2013, Daines said the role was "not to outsource in any way," but "to take an American company and market it to China."

Doyle also wrote that Daines has a "proven record of being a job creator."