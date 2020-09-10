Familiar face leads new charge against recreational pot measure

"We've been opposing it at every turn," Zabawa said in a phone interview Thursday. "I think it's great for Colorado, let them have the issues. But we don't need them here."

While his past efforts have been against medical marijuana, Zabawa said recreational use is a different bag. The campaign's Colorado references focus on higher emergency room visits and other "societal ills" that have played out since legalized marijuana went on the shelves in that state in 2014.

Pepper Petersen, spokesman for New Approach Montana, which is carrying I-190 and CI-118 in hopes of legalizing cannabis on Nov. 3, said Thursday the opposition groups are pushing "reefer madness," a reference to the 1936 film produced to scare the nation's parents on weed use. Petersen said Montana's medical marijuana cardholders, of which there are more than 38,000, show people can be responsible cannabis users.

"We've got a body of evidence that shows 40,000 medical marijuana patients who are perfectly functioning members of society that go to ball games and sponsor little league and pay their mortgages," Petersen said. "There's just so much common sense at play that tells you these are ludicrous exaggerations."