Fifth state prison inmate dies with COVID; four cases remain active

A fifth inmate from Montana State Prison has died due to COVID-19-related illness, the Montana Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

The inmate died Dec. 8 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. He was 71, according to the release. The man's death has not yet been included in the Department of Corrections' Death in Custody report online.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The Montana Department of Corrections expresses its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual," DOC Director Reginald D. Michael said in a press release Thursday.

Tuesday's death, although it occurred in Missoula County, will be attributed to Powell County, where Montana State Prison is located, according to the department.

The outbreak at the state prison appears to have subsided from its initial flare. As of Dec. 10, four cases remain active and one inmate is hospitalized, according to the DOC. The prison, which houses roughly 1,400 inmates, saw 476 cases since mid-October. As of Thursday, 472 cases have resolved, the DOC said.

According to a department spokeswoman, the DOC tested 434 inmates from Nov. 23 through Dec. 9. Eighty-two staff were tested during the same time frame.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.