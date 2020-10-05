Final weeks of election a "sprint" for U.S. House race

It's a "sprint to the finish line" in the race for Montana's lone U.S. House seat, said Democratic candidate Kathleen Williams, whose campaign on Monday boasted big fundraising numbers from the campaign trail.
Williams is facing off against Republican Matt Rosendale in one of the top-dollar races in the country. Williams, however, is chasing a seat held by a Republican since 1997, and political analysts at The Cook Political Report still deem this as Rosendale's race to lose.
This year's U.S. House race bears a political divide as wide as they come, even if Williams spends much time during debates and campaign commercials referencing her gun ownership and voting record, which includes a ballot cast for Republican Ronald Reagan for president.
More than 50 people attended an in-person event at Caras Park in Missoula on Monday evening. Attendants at the event were entirely masked and mostly socially distanced; the invitation made a point that such rules and guidelines would be enforced.
In her speech, Williams painted herself as the "public servant" candidate against Rosendale, who Williams said is "climbing the political ladder" after running for six offices since 2010.
Rosendale, the state auditor and insurance commissioner, has aligned himself with the president's policies, as he did in 2018. President Donald Trump touched down in Montana four times in 2018 to campaign for Republican candidates, but Rosendale lost his bid for the Senate that year. Williams, a three-term state legislator, lost by five points her 2018 bid for the House against an incumbent in Greg Gianforte, now running on the Republican ticket for governor.
This time around, Rosendale is favored to win by the analysts at The Cook Political Report, which on Oct. 2 still had assessed this race to "lean Republican."
Williams, however, touted her own numbers, including a New York Times poll which puts her in a 44-41 lead over Rosendale. That poll was published Sept. 20.
"They just need to catch up," Williams said when asked about The Cook Political Report assessment. "I interviewed with one of them in Washington, D.C., on a trip out and they were comparing Montana to Utah.
"We're going to win no matter what the raters say," she added.
Williams is looking to capture the remaining undecided votes on her "Solutions Tour," a 23-town trek in the last month of the election. Monday's first event took place in Libby, and Williams' camp was headed for Hamilton after the event in Missoula. While offering some contrast between the candidates and urging people to vote early, Williams also listened to a few questions from attendees about their own priorities, not necessarily offering any solutions but jotting down mental notes to keep handy if elected.
"I've been doing that for almost three years now," Williams said, referencing her first run for the House seat in the last election cycle. "That's how I make my to-do list, is talking to Montanans about what they care about."
