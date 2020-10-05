Final weeks of election a "sprint" for U.S. House race

In her speech, Williams painted herself as the "public servant" candidate against Rosendale, who Williams said is "climbing the political ladder" after running for six offices since 2010.

Rosendale, the state auditor and insurance commissioner, has aligned himself with the president's policies, as he did in 2018. President Donald Trump touched down in Montana four times in 2018 to campaign for Republican candidates, but Rosendale lost his bid for the Senate that year. Williams, a three-term state legislator, lost by five points her 2018 bid for the House against an incumbent in Greg Gianforte, now running on the Republican ticket for governor.

This time around, Rosendale is favored to win by the analysts at The Cook Political Report, which on Oct. 2 still had assessed this race to "lean Republican."

Williams, however, touted her own numbers, including a New York Times poll which puts her in a 44-41 lead over Rosendale. That poll was published Sept. 20.

"They just need to catch up," Williams said when asked about The Cook Political Report assessment. "I interviewed with one of them in Washington, D.C., on a trip out and they were comparing Montana to Utah.