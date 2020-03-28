Glacier County, amid financial crisis and health pandemic, furloughs half of its employees

While a public health crisis rages on, Glacier County this week furloughed roughly half of its employees in a dire effort to operate on already thin financial footing.
Roughly eight months before the COVID-19 outbreak reached Montana, Glacier County began looking at such an option, County Commission Chair Michael DesRosier said Friday. Glacier County's financial issues have been ongoing for several years now, leading to resignations and recalls of past county treasurers. Heading toward the end of this fiscal year, DesRosier said the county was not going to be able to continue operating with its cash on hand.
"We were proposing some very severe, strict — unfriendly, you might call it — measures to meet our current budget with the current cash we had on hand or coming in," DesRosier said.
The plan, which went into place on Tuesday and is set to expire May 31, was not installed directly because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but it was put in place sooner than planned because of the pandemic, DesRosier said. He conceded on Friday that the commissioner's vote — 2-1, according to the Cut Bank Pioneer Press — may have come sooner than allowed. The measure, in place now unofficially, will be revisited early next week.
"We realized there probably wasn’t enough notice," DesRosier said. "But the public has demanded we have a better notification system. We’re going to address it on Monday and probably put out the same thing."
The plan cuts monthly operating expenses by $289,305, nearly half of the $623,715 operating cost before the pandemic. Those employees who are furloughed are job-attached, DesRosier said, which means they will have jobs when the plan expires at the end of May, and will still have access to benefits through work. County officials will also re-evaluate Glacier County's situation in 30 days from the start of the furlough.
All Emergency Medical Service staff are furloughed, although four will remain on-call for $1.50 an hour, except for a billing assistant, according to the furlough plan. DesRosier said EMS staff was limited anyway; county officials earlier this month put two mill levies on the June ballot to help fund the agency, which is under threat of closing down, Montana Public Radio reported. Glacier County had recently agreed to drop a lawsuit against the Indian Health Service seeking $1.8 million in back pay for use on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Negotiations have fallen through since the lawsuit was dropped, DesRosier said, and the county is looking to refile the litigation.
The county health department only has two employees and is essentially unchanged by the furlough plan, DesRosier said.
"They're staying on full-time," he said. "We've asked an extension agent here to work a couple hours a day to assist."
Elected officials will remain on staff during the furlough period with full compensation, DesRosier among them at $5,219 a month. Other services have closed their offices to the public, such as the county attorney's office and the road department, while others, like the public library, have discontinued in whole as part of the furlough plan.
Law enforcement had initially lost half of its workforce before an officer-involved shooting this week in Browning put county officials on edge, DesRosier said. Four of the deputies were taken out of the furlough plan, but Lt. Howard Lee said the entire detention staff at the county jail is temporarily laid off.
"The deputies will be doing both jobs, detention and patrol, until the furlough is over," Lee said.
Lee said the furloughs do give him concern for the safety of the public and law enforcement officers, which is why Sheriff Vernon Billedeaux went to the county to reinstate the four deputies initially furloughed.
"We just want everyone to know that no matter what happens, even if we cut our entire department down to the six we had, we’re still going to be out there, we’re going to be ready and vigilant at a moment's notice for our citizens," Lee said. "If that means the sheriff will be in full uniform to work, then he’s ready to do that."
DesRosier said he hopes the turn of the new fiscal year will give officials more breathing room to operate.
"Once we get new revenues and start a new fiscal year, we’ll be doing better, but right now we’re just about out of money," he said.
