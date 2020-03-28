Glacier County, amid financial crisis and health pandemic, furloughs half of its employees

"They're staying on full-time," he said. "We've asked an extension agent here to work a couple hours a day to assist."

Elected officials will remain on staff during the furlough period with full compensation, DesRosier among them at $5,219 a month. Other services have closed their offices to the public, such as the county attorney's office and the road department, while others, like the public library, have discontinued in whole as part of the furlough plan.

Law enforcement had initially lost half of its workforce before an officer-involved shooting this week in Browning put county officials on edge, DesRosier said. Four of the deputies were taken out of the furlough plan, but Lt. Howard Lee said the entire detention staff at the county jail is temporarily laid off.

"The deputies will be doing both jobs, detention and patrol, until the furlough is over," Lee said.

Lee said the furloughs do give him concern for the safety of the public and law enforcement officers, which is why Sheriff Vernon Billedeaux went to the county to reinstate the four deputies initially furloughed.