Glacier County set to approve all-mail primary

Glacier County Commissioners are set to approve on Thursday an all-mail primary for the upcoming June 2 election.

The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted several counties to do the same. Gov. Steve Bullock issued an order on March 25 allowing such measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at polling stations across the state.

The Glacier County resolution instructs election administrators to send out ballots on May 8, while ballots will also be available at the elections office or another designated location by May 4. Ballots will include prominent instructions indicating a postage stamp is not necessary to return ballots by mail.

Thursday is the deadline for counties to submit plans for all-mail ballots to the Montana Secretary of State's Office.

Glacier County Clerk and Recorder Mandi Kennerly, who serves as the county elections administrator, can be reached at 406-873-3609.

