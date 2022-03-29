GOP in Missoula pays for recount to ease fraud concerns

MISSOULA — Alarmed that conservative voters say they’ll skip the 2022 elections due to fraud allegations pushed by local right-wing activists over the past year, Missoula County’s Republican Party spent two days and $5,000 reviewing public records this week in an attempt to put the conspiracy theories to bed.

The effort, which wrapped up Tuesday evening, sought to check the work of a hand-count last year led by a group calling itself the Montana Election Integrity Project, which has insisted they uncovered a discrepancy of more than 4,500 votes, compared with the official election results.

“You have a lot of new voters moving into Montana,” said Missoula County Republican Central Committee Chair Vondene Kopetski. “Certainly I want them all to vote Republican. But I want them to be sure that Montana is a place where you can trust the elections departments, where your votes do count.”

“We have an obligation to these (GOP) candidates who work really hard in Missoula County to get elected, to make sure they’re not fighting an uphill battle with potential voters who say, ‘I’m not going to vote, because my vote doesn’t count,’” Kopetski said.

Missoula voters cast more than 72,000 ballots in the 2020 general election. The final count Tuesday found a difference of 71 envelopes below the expected total, or 0.1% — similar to typical margins of error for official canvasses in past elections, according to county elections administrator Bradley Seaman.

Over the past year, Kopetski said the party’s voter-registration drives have turned up a troubling number of potential GOP voters who told local organizers they don’t plan to participate in the elections because they don’t trust local officials to count their votes. They’ve cited repeated allegations from local activists that there were 4,000-odd fewer votes cast in the 2020 general election than were reported in Missoula County’s official results.

Kopetski emphasized the local Republican Party had nothing to do with that previous effort. In January 2021, a group of about 20 activists — organized in part by state Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula — conducted an inspection of ballot envelopes that they hand-counted under the supervision of election staff. Those envelopes, in which ballots are sealed, include voters’ addresses and signatures. They are retained by the county and are considered public records. The ballots themselves are confidential and can only be viewed under a judge’s order.

Seaman has argued that the 2021 group lacked a system to double-check its numbers, used lax record-keeping and wasn’t able to say whether the volunteers had actually gone through all the boxes of affirmation envelopes.

But over the past year, local Republican activists and right-wing politicians have traveled the state, broadcasting allegations that Montana’s most liberal county had an unexplained 4,500-vote discrepancy.

One year ago, Tschida stood on the floor of the state House to speak of “fraudulent activities” in elections and warned cryptically that the group’s findings would offer a “much clearer picture of how easy that is to allow to take place.” And the following September, Tschida described the findings to a crowd of more than 200 at a widely advertised event at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds.

“We’re asking for an opportunity to look at the ballots, to look at the data, and make sure that the information that was used in this election can give us confirmation and confidence that this election was fair,” Tschida told the crowd. “I’m not convinced. I don’t believe it was, because there were just far too many little whiffs of smoke, and maybe some open fires, that lead me to believe this was not fair.”

That opportunity to look at ballots may have passed, however. Seaman, who has repeatedly challenged the right-wing group to press its allegations in court, noted Monday that the window for doing so has closed. Under state law, official election results must be challenged within a year of the vote certification. For the 2020 general election, that deadline was in November 2021.

“If we were off by 5,000 ballots, that’s huge, and it should go through a court process to contest the election,” Seaman said Monday. In prepared remarks he delivered at the beginning of this week’s hand-count process, he noted that “the previous requester did not stand by their claim enough to follow through on this process (by going to court).”

Asked last year about that possibility, Tschida and Missoula attorney Quentin Rhoades, who represented the Montana Election Integrity Project, repeatedly demurred, saying they were instead bringing their concerns to the Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, and that the ball was in her court. Jacobsen, a Republican, has never indicated publicly that she gives any credence to the group’s findings, and has repeatedly declined to answer questions from the Montana State News Bureau about the issue.

In a pair of text messages Monday to the Montana State News Bureau, Tschida declined to answer questions about either of the envelope-counting efforts. Neither Rhoades nor Tschida attended this week’s records review at the county elections office.

Two of the members of the election integrity group showed up Monday morning to observe a portion of this week’s effort, including Lyn Hellegaard, a former Missoula City Council member.

Hellegaard, a Republican running for a state House seat this year, said she was “not willing to speculate” on why her group had come up with such a large discrepancy compared with the election results, or how to explain results this time around that conform with the county’s numbers.

She added that her biggest concern with the current count was that more than a year had elapsed in the meantime, but declined to elaborate.

She referred follow-up questions to Rhoades, who could not be reached for comment Monday or Tuesday.

The process

On Monday morning, Republican volunteers seated themselves across from four tables each staffed by two election office employees. On one end of the room, 33 boxes of affirmation envelopes sat on a table, numbered and sealed with tape.

An elections staff member would grab a box and open it at each table, dividing the bundles of envelopes equally between the two employees, who would begin their count. After finishing, they switched places, re-counting the envelopes to double-check the original tally.

No boxes were left open at the end of the day, and the ballot envelopes remained locked inside the building. After finishing a little less than half of the boxes Monday, the two groups returned Tuesday morning for a marathon second day, working through the final 18 boxes over the course of about nine hours.

A total of 72,632 ballots were cast in Missoula County in the 2020 general election. While the election was mail-ballot-only, variations like ballots submitted electronically from overseas, confidential voters and provisional write-in ballots meant that the county should have retained 71,924 ballot envelopes. The Republican group’s difference of 71 amounted to a 0.1% variation from the official election results.

That’s a nominal level of variance that is typical of election results, Seaman said, explainable by sorting errors, voided ballots that get left off reports and other isolated instances of human error.

“Humans are an element of this election. It was not exactly perfect — fractions of a percent,” Seaman said.

The process took substantially longer than the 2021 count, which election integrity project members said lasted about five to six hours.

In response to an interview request about that initial count, Tschida sent a text message referring questions to Hellegaard.

“Any outcome other than the outcome of the first count would be highly suspicious, especially given that Bradley Seaman was effusive in his praise of the group’s efforts,” Tschida wrote in a text message Monday.

Seaman acknowledged Tuesday that he had complimented the group of volunteers during the 2021 envelope count.

“I think the people were great — it’s a process issue,” Seaman said. “The records requesters, Tschida and Rhoades, didn’t have a process. And it’s clear because their number was so far off from the actual, certified number. The people who came in had the best of intentions … those are the type of people that we want involved in elections.”

A national trend

That the allegations in Missoula County have found a receptive audience among Montana Republicans reflects a national trend.

Since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election and began blaming his loss on unsubstantiated election-fraud allegations, conspiracy theories to back up that assertion have proliferated.

A recent survey by the conservative American Enterprise Institute found cratering confidence in the election system among Republican voters, with as many as two-thirds believing that President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was illegitimate.

And some studies have found a clear line between the steady drumbeat of election-fraud theories and waning voter confidence in America’s election system. A June 2021 study, published in the Journal of Experimental Political Science, found that “unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud undermine the public’s confidence in elections” — especially when those claims come from a politically comfortable source.

They added that fact-checking did little to change those perceptions.

More recently, a national survey by the Brennan Center for Justice and the New York University School of Law found that those allegations are having a dual effect of driving out experienced staff in the country’s elections offices. Three-quarters of election officials responded that threats against staff have increased in recent years, and 20% said they are unlikely to stay in their jobs through the 2024 elections.

Seaman said after the voter integrity project published its findings last year, he received “a few phone calls and emails” that he found threatening. Rina Moore, the Cascade County Clerk and Recorder, said she’s also felt threatened by people pushing election-fraud allegations.

During a recent election judge training in Great Falls, she said one of the attendees began yelling at her and her staff during a discussion on election fraud, alleging without evidence that there were 3,000 fraudulent votes in the county in 2020, and calling Moore and her staff “traitors.”

Moore said she’s also been kept busy with similar public-records requests, while pushing back against suggestions that vote-counting machines connect to the internet, an allegation Montana’s Republican Secretary of State has personally rebuffed, and unsubstantiated allegations that her office was covering up possible fraud.

“How many times do we have to ram our head into a wall?” Moore said during an interview Monday. “It’s so impossible to defend yourself against something that doesn’t exist.”

