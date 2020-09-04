Governor's office: Blocking all-mail voting would 'inject chaos'

The Republican lawsuit alleges, without evidence, that an all-mail ballot would lead to voter fraud. The campaign has filed similar lawsuits in New Jersey and Nevada, but it's unclear why the campaign and the Republican Party would challenge mail ballots in a state which Trump won by 20 points in 2016.

"My best guess ... is that part of the Trump campaign strategy is to sow fear and distrust in the hopes that this will motivate their base and possibly ... to provide a basis to refuse to accept the election results," said Paul Gronke, a professor of political science at Reed College in Portland, Oregon, and director of the Early Voting Information Center.

"Unfortunately, they may be listening to the president's incorrect assessment of the partisan effects of all-mail elections," said Priscilla Southwell, a professor emerita in political science at the University of Oregon. "My research and that of others, most recently the working paper done at Stanford, have consistently shown that such elections facilitate voting among all types of voters. "

A day after filing the complaint, the Trump campaign and the Republican organizations asked that that the case move forward quickly to give the parties time to exhaust all avenues of appeal before ballots are mailed on Oct. 9. They asked that the state be given eight days instead of 14 to respond.