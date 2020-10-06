Graybill: Knudsen, Big Tobacco ties create a conflict of interest

The Reynolds American Inc., PAC had spent roughly $737,540 from the start of the 2020 election cycle through Aug. 31, according to the Federal Election Commission. Seventy-seven percent of their spending in federal elections has gone to Republican candidates, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Records with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices show Reynolds American has donated to Knudsen's campaign, as well as Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte's bid for the governor's office. The PAC contributed $360 to Knudsen in the primary election and another $360 for the general election. Federal Election Commission reports also show Reynolds American donated $360 to the "Austin for Montana" committee on May 5 and June 26.

Since the suit was filed against Reynolds and other tobacco companies this year, the defendants have claimed the issue must go into arbitration. A District Court judge denied the arbitration assertion again, and the companies appealed that matter to the Montana Supreme Court in June, even though the arbitration matter was settled in 2012.

