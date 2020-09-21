Graybill, Knudsen duel in AG debate

Graybill, in turn, blasted Knudsen's plan to cut state law enforcement functions as "dangerous," and said he would empower the Montana Department of Justice to bolster public safety. The increases in spending under Fox went to the State Crime Lab, the Law Enforcement Academy, additional law enforcement near the Bakken Oil Field region, Montana Highway Patrol and sex crime prosecutors, Graybill said. Funding shouldn't be diverted from treatment and prevention efforts, he said.

"I have the receipts," Graybill said. "I think it would be a disaster for public safety to cut those services."

Asked if taking on prescription drug prices is the attorney general's business, Graybill argued that state attorneys general are the only ones making any headway in an uphill battle.

"We're all paying too much for prescription drug prices," Graybill said. "I think this is one of the most important things the AG can do."

Graybill also attacked Knudsen on his opposition to the Affordable Care Act, arguing that killing the system known also as Obamacare would likewise kill 10,000 jobs in Montana and close rural hospitals.