Group: Release prisoners during COVID-19 crisis

Disability Rights Montana on Wednesday filed an emergency petition with the state Supreme Court to reduce the numbers of people who are now in or will enter jails and prisons across the state, in hopes of protecting vulnerable inmates during COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency petition, filed against Montana's 22 judicial districts, all courts of limited jurisdiction, the state Department of Corrections and the parole board, asks the Montana Supreme Court to either hear further arguments on the matter or appoint someone to implement the petition's goal.
Disability Rights Montana, which advocates for people with disabilities, is represented by the ACLU of Montana and Bozeman law firm Beck, Amsden and Staples, PLLC.
The petition lays out the following statistics: 4,000 people are incarcerated at Montana Department of Corrections facilities around the state, while another 1,800 are held in county jails and correctional centers. An estimated 32% of prisoners and 40% of jail inmates report having at least one disability, attorneys wrote in the petition.
"With a virus this contagious and this lethal, the state has an obligation to at immediately," Bernadette Franks-Ongoy, executive director of Disability Rights Montana, said in a press release Wednesday. "Without swift action, the ripple effect of an outbreak in correctional facilities will endanger everyone, hitting people with disabilities especially hard. Reducing the number of people in prisons and jails is consistent with the recommendations of public health experts and will save lives."
Attorneys for the petitioners argue social distancing is not possible in correctional facilities, and question whether subjecting nonviolent prisoners with disabilities to a "likely" outbreak of COVID-19 violates those prisoners' right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. Chief Justice Mike McGrath has said in past directives, which instructed lower court judges to release whomever possible and hold court telephonically, that an outbreak at a detention or correctional facility "is only a matter of time. Due to the confines of these facilities, it will be virtually impossible to contain the spread of the virus."
The petition asks the Supreme Court to order state judges to temporarily vacate all bench warrants and cease issuing new bench warrants for failing to appear in court for not paying outstanding fines; suspend drug testing, employment requirements and education requirements; and to immediately release people who are at heightened risk of infection or nearing the end of the prison sentences, among a list of others.
The petitioners also ask the Supreme Court to issue guidance for lower courts and law enforcement to use their discretion in limiting the number of new inmates.
"We've long been concerned about Montana's overcrowded correctional facilities," ACLU of Montana's executive director Caitlin Borgmann said in the release. "This public health emergency serves as an important reminder about the dangers of overpopulated prisons and jails. If the state doesn't act now to reduce incarceration levels, lives will be lost."
