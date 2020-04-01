Group: Release prisoners during COVID-19 crisis

Attorneys for the petitioners argue social distancing is not possible in correctional facilities, and question whether subjecting nonviolent prisoners with disabilities to a "likely" outbreak of COVID-19 violates those prisoners' right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. Chief Justice Mike McGrath has said in past directives, which instructed lower court judges to release whomever possible and hold court telephonically, that an outbreak at a detention or correctional facility "is only a matter of time. Due to the confines of these facilities, it will be virtually impossible to contain the spread of the virus."

The petition asks the Supreme Court to order state judges to temporarily vacate all bench warrants and cease issuing new bench warrants for failing to appear in court for not paying outstanding fines; suspend drug testing, employment requirements and education requirements; and to immediately release people who are at heightened risk of infection or nearing the end of the prison sentences, among a list of others.

The petitioners also ask the Supreme Court to issue guidance for lower courts and law enforcement to use their discretion in limiting the number of new inmates.

"We've long been concerned about Montana's overcrowded correctional facilities," ACLU of Montana's executive director Caitlin Borgmann said in the release. "This public health emergency serves as an important reminder about the dangers of overpopulated prisons and jails. If the state doesn't act now to reduce incarceration levels, lives will be lost."

