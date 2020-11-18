 Skip to main content
Guard departs prison; 9 soldiers contract virus
editor's pick topical alert top story

National Guard prison2

Soldiers from the Montana Army National Guard provide laundry services at the Montana State Prison Nov. 3, 2020.

The Montana Army National Guard on Wednesday withdrew from Montana State Prison after completing its extended mission to assist where COVID-19 had disposed a growing number of staff. 

Nine national guard soldiers contracted the virus during the mission, according to Major Dan Bushnell. The mission began Oct. 26, about two weeks after confirmed cases began festering at the prison, which holds roughly 1,400 prisoners outside of Deer Lodge. Soldiers who tested positive were immediately pulled off the effort and sent home for treatment or to the barracks at Fort Harrison in Helena, Bushnell said Wednesday. 

The guard's role over the past four weeks has been assisting staff in duties that required little inmate interaction, including laundry and inmate head counts, as well as food preparation and delivery. Some soldiers voted from computers while at the prison. The mission was initially scheduled to end on Nov. 8. Bushnell said the Montana Department of Corrections requested further assistance on Nov. 6, so 40 of the 66 soldiers initially deployed stayed on site through 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. 

National Guard prison

Spc. James Spencer, a Soldier assigned to the 143rd Military Police Company, Montana Army National Guard, prepares to vote while on state active duty at the Montana State Prison Nov. 3, 2020.

Montana National Guard Soldiers were activated on State Active Duty to assist the staff at the Montana State Prison following a COVID-19 outbreak. The facility responded to the increased number of cases by locking down housing units to prevent the spread of the virus, resulting in a reduction of the workforce available to perform essential jobs, such as laundry, food and infirmary services.

"We were happy and proud to help them in their time of need," Bushnell said. "That's what we do, and we are very proud to be able to do it."

The Montana Department of Corrections did not immediately return an email Wednesday morning seeking the active case count, as well as the test positivity rate, for inmates and staff at Montana State Prison. 

On Monday, the department reported cumulative cases have reached 346 inmates and 136 staff since the outbreak touched off at Montana State Prison in October. The prison had seen 166 confirmed cases among inmates and 61 cases among staff when the national guard arrived on Oct. 27. Two inmates, age 70 and 57, have died from COVID-19 complications. 

