Guard departs prison; 9 soldiers contract virus

The Montana Army National Guard on Wednesday withdrew from Montana State Prison after completing its extended mission to assist where COVID-19 had disposed a growing number of staff.

Nine national guard soldiers contracted the virus during the mission, according to Major Dan Bushnell. The mission began Oct. 26, about two weeks after confirmed cases began festering at the prison, which holds roughly 1,400 prisoners outside of Deer Lodge. Soldiers who tested positive were immediately pulled off the effort and sent home for treatment or to the barracks at Fort Harrison in Helena, Bushnell said Wednesday.

The guard's role over the past four weeks has been assisting staff in duties that required little inmate interaction, including laundry and inmate head counts, as well as food preparation and delivery. Some soldiers voted from computers while at the prison. The mission was initially scheduled to end on Nov. 8. Bushnell said the Montana Department of Corrections requested further assistance on Nov. 6, so 40 of the 66 soldiers initially deployed stayed on site through 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

"We were happy and proud to help them in their time of need," Bushnell said. "That's what we do, and we are very proud to be able to do it."