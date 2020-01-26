U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire, will be the keynote speaker at the Mansfield-Metcalf Dinner in Helena on Feb. 29.
The Mansfield-Metcalf dinner is a major fundraising event for the Montana Democratic Party. Hassan has been elected both governor and senator in New Hampshire, and is one of only two women to have done so in the nation.
Party executive director Sandi Luckey, who took over Jan. 1, said she was thrilled to have Hassan speak.
“Throughout her career as a state legislator, a governor, and a U.S. senator, Hassan has been a national leader in fighting for affordable healthcare, quality public education, and an economy that works for everyone," Luckey said in a press release. "Elected three times in a battleground state, Sen. Hassan knows what it takes to bring people together to get things done for her constituents — just like our own Sen. (Jon) Tester and Gov. (Steve) Bullock.”
You have free articles remaining.
The 42nd annual Mansfield-Metcalf dinner will be at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Tickets go on sale Jan. 28.
This year will see a major election in Montana, with all the elected statewide offices on the ballot. Montana's lone seat in the U.S. House seat is also open and Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is up for re-election. That's in addition to the presidential race at the top of the ticket and 125 seats in the state Legislator, in addition to other races around the state.
Keeping the governor's office in Democratic hands after 16 years of control by the party is a key goal for Democrats in Montana in 2020. The three candidates in that primary include Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams, who is the daughter of longtime state lawmaker Carol Williams and former U.S. Rep. Pat Williams; and state Rep. Casey Schreiner of Great Falls. For U.S. House, former state lawmaker Kathleen Williams is again running for the seat like she did in 2018, along with state Rep. Tom Winter, of Missoula.
Democrats are also trying to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Daines, who is seeking his second term. Several Democrats have pushed Montana Gov. Bullock to run for that seat, seeing him as the party's best chance to defeat Daines. But Bullock, who ended his long-shot bid for president earlier this year, has said repeatedly he will not join the race. The candidates are Cora Neumann, a Bozeman resident who works on public lands and public health issues; Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins; Navy veteran and engineer John Mues; and Michael Knoles, of Bozeman.