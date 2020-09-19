House District 10 candidate Q&A: Jennifer Allen

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
I support attention and revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation. I doubt that restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is needed. Montana FWP has been working for years to incorporate more diverse public interests. Supporting the full range of Montana’s outdoor recreation opportunities — from hunting and fishing to skiing, hiking, camping, boating and parks — is beneficial to us all. All of these interests and constituents need an effective voice in decision making within the FWP. I support examining additional funding sources to manage and expand the focus on a full range of public land access.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
The Legislative Council has surveyed legislators and studied the technical and legal preparation needed for the upcoming session. A hybrid session appears to best provide for safe participation by even “at risk” legislators, staff and the general public. Distanced participation has been utilized successfully during legislative sessions in the past. This summer’s committee meetings have demonstrated that virtual participation can actually enhance a broad public involvement. I wear a mask for the safety of others and will do so while serving in the Legislature.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
Climate change poses a real threat to our public lands, our farmers and ranchers, and our outdoor industries. I support the Montana Climate Solutions Plan. I agree that Montana should offer subsidies for clean energy creation. I support ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production and will work to modernize our taxation system that has been dependent on these resources. I believe we must act powerfully to prepare our communities, our agricultural and tourism based economies and our work force or we will be unprepared for this next big crisis.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
Student enrollment has been dropping nationwide due to a stronger economy and our aging population. States have put less money into higher education and thus increased reliance on tuition. Montana’s share of total education funding has dropped from 76% in 1992 to 38% in 2019. This pushes the costs of college down to students and their families. We should support the steps taken so far by our university systems to more broadly recruit and retain students. But we must re-fund higher education. Let's work towards tuition-free apprenticeship programs, community colleges and four-year state universities. Lots of other countries do!
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
When I asked this question of my potential constituents, I got a different answer from every single person. The common theme was the pandemic has made every important issue even more of a crisis and less predictable. We need to elect legislators who are hard working, nimble, data-driven, and can work in a team. I personally want to work to maintain our Medicaid expansion and health care coverage for all Montanans. I want to work to support solid unemployment coverage. I want to work to support food security and shelter security. We cannot put critical needs on the chopping block.
