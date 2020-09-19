House District 10 candidate Q&A: Jennifer Allen

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?

Climate change poses a real threat to our public lands, our farmers and ranchers, and our outdoor industries. I support the Montana Climate Solutions Plan. I agree that Montana should offer subsidies for clean energy creation. I support ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production and will work to modernize our taxation system that has been dependent on these resources. I believe we must act powerfully to prepare our communities, our agricultural and tourism based economies and our work force or we will be unprepared for this next big crisis.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?