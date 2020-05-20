House District 100 candidate Q&A: Andrea Olsen

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?
Yes. Education is the best investment Montana can make in our children, our economy, and our future. Unfortunately recent years have seen the university system lose more and more of its public funding. As a result, the budgets of our colleges and universities rely more and more heavily on tuition. The cost of education is diminishing the ability of Montana students to go to college, and in the long term, this threatens our strength as a state, and a nation. I believe we must invest in university education by making school affordable and student loans accessible.
2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?
Yes. For a person to be able to live a life with dignity, experience liberty and successfully pursue happiness, one must have a place to live. Government policies bestow benefits and create economic opportunity, value, and security. They are numerous urgent problems facing Montanans, including housing, many of which stem from the erosion of government investment in education, health care, infrastructure, job creation, job training and skill development, equality and non-discrimination, consumer protection, and access to justice and public lands. The challenges to do better for the people of Montana are interconnected.
3. What, in your view, is the largest issue with management of Montana’s public lands? What should be done about it?
Public lands are the basis of our culture and economy. Government is obligated to manage and maintain public lands for public benefit, including balancing competing uses of public land in a way that protects our right to a clean and healthy environment as demanded under Montana’s Constitution. This includes the absolute obligation to demand reclamation of damage caused to the environment. The largest threat to our public lands is the continued desire to profit from exploitation of public lands in a way that the public is forced to pay all the externalities, including degradation and/or irreversible destruction of the environment.
