House District 100 candidate Q&A: Andrea Olsen

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

Yes. Education is the best investment Montana can make in our children, our economy, and our future. Unfortunately recent years have seen the university system lose more and more of its public funding. As a result, the budgets of our colleges and universities rely more and more heavily on tuition. The cost of education is diminishing the ability of Montana students to go to college, and in the long term, this threatens our strength as a state, and a nation. I believe we must invest in university education by making school affordable and student loans accessible.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?