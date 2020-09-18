House District 100 candidate Q&A: Andrea Olsen

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
Public lands are the foundation of our culture as well as our economy. Government is obligated to manage and maintain public lands for public benefit, including balancing competing uses of public land in a way that protects our right to a clean and healthy environment as demanded under Montana’s constitution. Our legacy of wildlife conservation began before Montana was a state, and by 1901 our ancestors created the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, which has continually operated to manage and conserve our resources, mostly on just the fees from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
Like so many of our activities in society, government operates best face to face, talking together about the world we want to live within and meeting our challenges “head on,” with a commitment to hearing from all voices affected by a problem or proposed change to the law. Government funding limits possibilities of meeting the competing challenge of going about the daily requirements of our society and maintaining safety from a known, yet largely unknown virus. … I will be wearing a mask to keep my colleagues as safe as I can from any virus I may be carrying.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
Yes, we must develop a bold vision to address the seriousness of the challenges we face. Leaders of the European Union are coupling their strategies for overcoming the economic challenges of COVID with the climate challenges, in what they are calling the Green Deal, not unlike the bold vision in Congress entitled the Green New Deal, harkening back to when the U.S. met big challenges with big solutions. It is time to address comprehensively our deficiencies laid bare by COVID with our hopes for a long and prosperous future.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
Our college and university budgets rely more and more heavily on tuition. The cost of education is diminishing the ability of Montana students to go to college, and in the long term, this threatens our strength as a state, and a nation. I believe we must invest in university education by making school affordable and student loans accessible. We should fund scholarships, teaching assistantships and research or we will lose our competitive edge in the world. We have to stop the continued dismantling of our public education system, by fully funding education and investing in our teachers, students and technology.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
The challenges to do better for the people of Montana are interconnected, and addressing one as more important than another continues this competition among people for their basic needs rather than progressing together as a society. There are numerous urgent problems facing Montanans, many of which stem from the erosion of government investment in education, health care, infrastructure, job creation, job training and skill development, and particularly in a way that promotes equality and non-discrimination, consumer protection and access to justice. We can afford to do better, and truly cannot afford any further disintegration of our basic infrastructure.
