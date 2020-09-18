House District 100 candidate Q&A: Andrea Olsen

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

Public lands are the foundation of our culture as well as our economy. Government is obligated to manage and maintain public lands for public benefit, including balancing competing uses of public land in a way that protects our right to a clean and healthy environment as demanded under Montana’s constitution. Our legacy of wildlife conservation began before Montana was a state, and by 1901 our ancestors created the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, which has continually operated to manage and conserve our resources, mostly on just the fees from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?