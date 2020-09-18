House District 100 candidate Q&A: Carol Minjares

This question steals a base in its premise: I agree the climate has changed in Montana in the last 40 years, but I do not necessarily agree on the cause. … I support existing subsidies for fossil fuels to the extent that they facilitate good jobs for Montanans. This is an oil state and I don't believe we should spurn the revenue which has helped keep our budget afloat all these years. I would have to know more about the "clean energy" solutions proposed for new subsidies but I am not impressed with what I have seen so far.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?

For one thing, enrollment typically increases during a recession. So that situation was not going to last. I think UM needs to trim down for a permanently smaller average enrollment and one way to cut costs is to reduce the number of unnecessary administrative posts like diversity and inclusion officers.

5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?

The Montana economy needs to get moving again. Some sectors are still not back to normal. That includes restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. In addition, Montana State Lands needs to do what it can to thin, cut down beetle kill and clean underbrush in the cluttered forests.

