House District 100 candidate Q&A: Carol Minjares

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
I would have to know more about this proposal, who is proposing it, and why it is coming up right now. FWP was restructured from within under the Schweitzer administration in 2009. Was this not adequate? In any event, I would not want to do anything that diminishes the fish and game management and park maintenance roles of FWP, as those are very important to Montana.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
I would wear a mask, as I do always in public. Committees have already been meeting online. I would attend regular sessions in the House, though seating is very close when everyone is present so it may have to move to a different Helena venue.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
This question steals a base in its premise: I agree the climate has changed in Montana in the last 40 years, but I do not necessarily agree on the cause. … I support existing subsidies for fossil fuels to the extent that they facilitate good jobs for Montanans. This is an oil state and I don't believe we should spurn the revenue which has helped keep our budget afloat all these years. I would have to know more about the "clean energy" solutions proposed for new subsidies but I am not impressed with what I have seen so far.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
For one thing, enrollment typically increases during a recession. So that situation was not going to last. I think UM needs to trim down for a permanently smaller average enrollment and one way to cut costs is to reduce the number of unnecessary administrative posts like diversity and inclusion officers.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
The Montana economy needs to get moving again. Some sectors are still not back to normal. That includes restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. In addition, Montana State Lands needs to do what it can to thin, cut down beetle kill and clean underbrush in the cluttered forests.
