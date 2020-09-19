House District 12 candidate Q&A: Gerry Browning

1.Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
FWP is largely funded through hunting and fishing licenses. Hunters and fishers want the majority of those fees to support those activities. FWP also needs money to fund activities such as boating, camping and hiking. Some states finance their FWPs by taxing hunting, fishing and recreational equipment sales and rentals. Creating a separately funded Parks department has also been mentioned as an option. However, this would involve legislative action and undoubtably even more taxes for Montanans; a bad idea. This is a complex issue but we can agree on the need to keep our beautiful public lands accessible to all.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
This pandemic has complicated every aspect of our lives. I am not able to knock on doors, hold gatherings or forums, my meetings are generally virtual and I wear a mask while in public. Zoom meetings are now part of my daily life. The Legislature should provide a good example of what our governor has asked all Montana citizen to do: “Wear a mask while in public.” While in office, I believe that a combination of in-person, virtual and telephone communication can easily be done. The important thing is to continue to communicate and do the job efficiently and safely.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
I support limited and short-term federal and state subsidies. During the recent trade wars, energy industries in the battle against climate change also seems to be the smart thing to do. Public lands leased to fossil fuel industries provide funding for Montana’s public education system. Tax breaks to these industries defeat the very reason we allow them to use public lands. State support for these industries may have had its place but I do believe that now they should be weaned from taxpayer-funded subsidies.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
Students used to be encouraged to go to university, get a good education and a good job would follow. The new reality is that they may receive a good education, but also incur a huge debt with no guarantee of their dream job. More and more Montanans are advocating less expensive two-year colleges and trade schools. Students graduate without a crushing debt but with a solid career and a good-paying job. The university system must adapt to the reality of the changing times. Business owners like myself constantly adapt with the times. Montana universities must do the same thing.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
I believe that affordable and accessible health care is the number one issue facing Montanans. I have spoken with administrators from both of our local hospitals and all expressed the importance of Medicaid and Medicaid expansion in helping them take care of their communities. Without government sponsored insurance, rural hospitals would not have been able to survive. Medicaid expansion also provides preventative care to help people stay healthy which saves everyone money in the long run. I will work to continue and prevent cuts to Medicaid expansion and support other programs such as SNAP, Chips and Healthy Montana Kids.
