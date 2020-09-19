House District 12 candidate Q&A: Gerry Browning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1.Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?

FWP is largely funded through hunting and fishing licenses. Hunters and fishers want the majority of those fees to support those activities. FWP also needs money to fund activities such as boating, camping and hiking. Some states finance their FWPs by taxing hunting, fishing and recreational equipment sales and rentals. Creating a separately funded Parks department has also been mentioned as an option. However, this would involve legislative action and undoubtably even more taxes for Montanans; a bad idea. This is a complex issue but we can agree on the need to keep our beautiful public lands accessible to all.

2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?