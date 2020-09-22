House District 13 candidate Q&A: Cade Stiles

3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?

I believe we should clear the board and give every energy option in Montana a chance to flourish. Montana has a diverse array of energy production and I would rather want each local community and county to decide what is best for them. I am in support of tax breaks for ALL energy options. We need to be encouraging all energy options equal opportunity to our Montana communities so that the people of our state can choose what is best for their area. I have faith in our fellow Montanans they will make the right decision if done locally.

4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?