House District 13 candidate Q&A: Cade Stiles

1. Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
That is a tricky question. While I would love to see an expansion of FWP in providing more wildlife preserves and recreational facilities in our public lands, there needs to be an entire upshift in management before I even consider it. Montanans deserve a proud FWP that supports and is transparent with our state citizens rather than cater to out-of-state interests. We need a FWP that promotes or state’s interests first. My primary goal is the eradication of non-native wolves forcefully reintroduced to our state with the help of FWP that has destroyed our game and livestock for Montana families.
2. How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
I still plan to still work my tail off regardless for my constituents in being as transparent and determined 24/7. One of my main goals is working with legislators to pass relief bills such as tax deferrals and rebates to those affected by this horrendous pandemic. I will wear a mask to the Capitol as I want to protect my colleagues as I would expect the same from them. I would like the Legislature held entirely in person, but I am willing to adapt to any option if given the resources necessary to my job for my constituents.
3. Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsides for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
I believe we should clear the board and give every energy option in Montana a chance to flourish. Montana has a diverse array of energy production and I would rather want each local community and county to decide what is best for them. I am in support of tax breaks for ALL energy options. We need to be encouraging all energy options equal opportunity to our Montana communities so that the people of our state can choose what is best for their area. I have faith in our fellow Montanans they will make the right decision if done locally.
4. The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
This pandemic had such a terrible effect on our state and its institutions, but it is no excuse to throw money around to a university that has done little but raise tuition on students since 2010. We should have a “safety net” for our state institutions such as U of M, but I do not believe the university has reached that point yet. I would negotiate with U of M and others for giving aid conditionally they drastically lower tuition and other costs. I do not see the current woes of U of M being our taxpayers’ extra burden.
5. What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
I live in a district filled to the brim with natural resources such as minerals and timber, yet we have little to no access to it. This has been due to shallow negotiations with federal officials and no legislation to bypass unnecessary litigation that blocks use of resources. My district has suffered greatly from unemployment and our youth moving away due to it. I would want to negotiate and legislate bills that would ensure an ease of access to our resources. This comes with a want to work with federal officials constantly to keep such access.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.