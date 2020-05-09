House District 14 candidate Q&A: Denley M. Loge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. When it comes to providing state-funded financial aid for college students, Montana ranks 49th in the nation. Do you think the state should contribute more toward higher education funding or should it be the responsibility of the student to fund their own college education?

I feel education is very important to a strong economy in the state. I feel the state should make the facilities available but not take over the debt of student tuition. As a student, I was in school at a time when tuition was much cheaper but even then I saw those that were given a free education often were not as committed to their studies or even getting out of school. I feel the students need a stake in the game. Often a time of working before college can help students find a better direction.

2. Do you think the state of Montana should increase state funding for affordable housing? Why or why not?

Affordable housing is so complex due to so many service industry jobs with low pay and retired folks moving to Montana with money running prices of houses up. We cannot as a state afford to provide housing but rather provide some incentives for the private sector to build and manage those houses.